Border guards "wipe out" a group of Wagnerites in Soledar

State border guards have killed a group of fighters from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) using mortar fire in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian border guards together with units of the Defence Forces are repelling enemy attacks on the Bakhmut front.

In particular, a border guard mortar unit has carried out a high-precision attack on the occupiers."

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has pointed out that mercenaries of the Russian PMC were moving forward to a building in the city in small groups. Their infantry was gathering in one of the courtyards.

The border guards opened fire at the Wagnerites using 82-mm calibre mortars. It is noted that the invaders suffered losses in manpower and had to retreat.

Background: Heavy fighting continues in Soledar against the Russian invaders. Border guards have released a video of the killing of a group of the occupiers' infantry, who came under "bountiful crossfire".

