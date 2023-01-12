Border guards "wipe out" a group of Wagnerites in Soledar

23
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

State border guards have killed a group of fighters from the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) using mortar fire in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Ukrainian border guards together with units of the Defence Forces are repelling enemy attacks on the Bakhmut front.

In particular, a border guard mortar unit has carried out a high-precision attack on the occupiers."

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has pointed out that mercenaries of the Russian PMC were moving forward to a building in the city in small groups. Their infantry was gathering in one of the courtyards.

The border guards opened fire at the Wagnerites using 82-mm calibre mortars. It is noted that the invaders suffered losses in manpower and had to retreat.

Background: Heavy fighting continues in Soledar against the Russian invaders. Border guards have released a video of the killing of a group of the occupiers' infantry, who came under "bountiful crossfire".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Recommended Stories

  • Russia says it is advancing around Ukraine's Soledar, acknowledges losses

    Ukraine said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing it as one of several towns being shelled in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Soledar lies around seven km (four miles) northeast of Bakhmut, which Russia has been attempting to capture for months in fierce fighting led by the Wagner mercenary group.

  • Zelenskiy mocks Russia's claims over Soledar, says fighting continues

    Russian mercenary group Wagner on Tuesday claimed it had taken full control of Soledar but that fighting continued in the city centre. "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that part of our town of Soledar ... is some sort of a Russian possession," Zelenskiy said in a video address. In a separate statement on Facebook, the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the Russians were suffering heavy losses as they tried to take Soledar and cut off the supply routes for pro-Kyiv units.

  • Russians plan to capture Donbas and then take over Zaporizhzhia Oblast

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects that in the near future, Russian troops will try to capture the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast, and then try to occupy part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

  • Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

    Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim. More than 100 Russian troops were killed in the battle for Soledar over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “The Russians have literally marched on the bodies of their own soldiers, burning everything on their way,” Kyrylenko said while reporting that Russian forces had shelled a dozen towns and villages in the region in the past day.

  • Ukraine says it is holding ground in blood-drenched Soledar

    KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out despite heavy fighting on a battlefield littered with bodies around a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, where Russian mercenaries have claimed Moscow's first significant gain in half a year. The ultra-nationalist contract militia Wagner, run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin outside the main chain of military command, claims to have taken Soledar after intense fighting that it said had left the town strewn with Ukrainian dead. "At the moment, there are still some small pockets of resistance in Soledar," Andrei Bayevsky, a Russian-installed local politician, said in an online broadcast.

  • Meet 'the Vagina Whisperer,' a pelvic floor therapist who wants people to get comfortable with their vulvas

    Sara Reardon is known as "the Vagina Whisperer" online — here's why she wants to change the conversation around pelvic floor health.

  • Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe

    Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sweden's refusal to engage with Russian prosecutors was "confusing" and said Moscow had a right to know the details of the probe into the explosions, which occurred last September.

  • Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine

    Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.

  • Ukraine asks not to punish Belarus on par with Russia in latest EU sanctions packages

    One of the reasons why the EU has not punished Belarus on par with Russia in the latest sanctions packages is the request of Ukraine itself. Source: Rikard Jozwiak, Radio Liberty correspondent, European Pravda reports Quote: "One of the reasons why Belarus hasn't been sanctioned together with Russia in the EU's last sanctions packages is that Ukraine has requested that Minsk is to be kept out.

  • Congress investigates presidents, the military, baseball and whatever it wants – a brief modern history of oversight

    Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks to the speaker's ceremonial office at the Capitol on Jan. 9, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis MaganaAfter regaining a slim majority in the House of Representatives in the November 2022 midterm elections, Republicans unveiled their plans for a series of investigations into the Biden administration. The new Republican majority – after four years in the relatively powerless minority – plans to investigate the Biden family’s connections to foreign businesses, the po

  • Dead billionaires whose foundations are thriving today can thank Henry VIII and Elizabeth I

    More than 230 of the world’s wealthiest people, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, have promised to give at least half of their fortunes to charity within their lifetimes or in their wills by signing the Giving Pledge. Some of the most affluent, including Jeff Bezos – who hadn’t signed the Giving Pledge by early 2023 – and MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife – have declared that they will go further by giving most of their fortunes to charity before they die. This movement stands in co

  • Trump discussed using a nuclear weapon on North Korea in 2017 and blaming it on someone else, book says

    President Donald Trump discussed the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and suggested he could blame a U.S. strike on another country.

  • Drone footage of claiming Ukrainian medevac in Soledar

    STORY: Ukraine's military has denied Soledar has fallen and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mocked Russian claims to have taken over the city, saying in a video address Wednesday (January 11) that fighting was still going on.

  • Obamacare Is Everywhere in the Unlikeliest of Places: Miami

    MIAMI — Lídice Hernández opened an insurance agency last year on a busy street, affixing to the storefront a logo that has become deeply familiar in South Florida: a white sun rising over the red stripes of the American flag, all encased in a big, blue O. “Obamacare,” it read underneath. Similar displays are common along some of Miami’s main thoroughfares, almost 13 years after former President Barack Obama’s signature health policy, the Affordable Care Act, became law and critics branded it wit

  • 'Home equity theft': A new study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • Factbox-Why Russia is targeting the Ukrainian town of Soledar

    Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine - a stepping stone in Moscow's push to capture the entire Donbas region - with the Russians appearing to have the upper hand. Moscow's capture of Soledar and its salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. Russia's capture of Soledar, which had a pre-war population of just over 10,000, would be a rare success for Moscow's troops after retreats in the north, northeast and south last year.

  • British intelligence says Russians are reinforcing units near Kreminna with paratroopers

    British intelligence has stated that fierce battles have been ongoing near Soledar (Donetsk Oblast) and Kreminna (Luhansk Oblast) for the past two days where the Russian Federation has reinforced its defence with paratroopers.

  • China’s COVID-19 Toll Isn’t Public. Satellite Images Seem to Show a Lot of People Are Dying

    Photos show increased activity at funeral homes and crematoriums, as the virus surges throughout the country and reliable data is unavailable.

  • Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast

    Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary s

  • Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

    Border guards have demonstrated the destruction of a Russian infantry group in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine carry out combat missions on the Bakhmut front as part of the defence forces of Ukraine.