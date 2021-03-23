Border news: Town declares state of emergency as Morning Joe blasted for claim Biden ‘luring’ kids

Jon Sharman and James Crump
·1 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Mayor of Gila Bend, Arizona, Chris Riggs, has declared a state of emergency for his border town due to the ongoing immigration crisis, putting the blame on the Biden administration.

“Border Patrol let us know that they were going to be dropping migrants that had been detained for 72 hours in our town, which we really didn’t understand because we have nothing here,” Mr Riggs told Fox Business on Tuesday.

“We have no charity organisations that can help, no non-governmental organisations that a lot of the larger cities and towns do have to assist these people.”

The mayor then claimed that the migrants are being transported to his town, which has a population of around 2,000, without access to food or clean water.

Elsewhere, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough faced a backlash on Tuesday morning after claiming thay the Biden administration is “luring” migrant children to the US border.

“The administration right now, the Biden administration right now is the one that’s luring these children to the border with the promise of being able to get in,” he said during Morning Joe on Tuesday, prompting a backlash on Twitter.

“Look in the mirror and repeat what you said this morning. You’re looking at a bigot,” one Twitter user wrote, adding: “Hey #JoeScarborough your racism is showing again.”

Joe Biden and his homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, have warned potential migrants not to attempt to cross into the US, as there are hundreds of children who have been in its custody for 10 days or more – a week longer than legally allowed.

