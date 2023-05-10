'Border is not open,' migrants may be deported -Mayorkas

STORY: The U.S. rolled out a new regulation on Wednesday that will deny asylum to most migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a key part of President Joe Biden's enforcement plan as COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42 end this week.

Title 42 was a policy implemented in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed U.S. authorities to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek U.S. asylum.