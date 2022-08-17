Border officials find child porn on man's phone

Aug. 16—An inspection of a cellphone belonging to a Ciudad Victoria man led to the discovery of multiple images of child pornography on the device, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Juan Jesus Banda Olivo, age unknown, was attempting to cross the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville on Monday when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

At the primary inspection lane, officer suspected that Banda Olivo was an "overstay," the federal complaint read.

As the officer inspected Bando Olivo's cellphone, they found images and videos depicting individuals under the age of 18 engaging in sexual acts, the federal criminal complaint states. Homeland Security Investigation special agents were called to further investigate the images and videos found on the cellphone.

During a post-Miranda interview, Banda Olivo admitted he used his "Redmi Note 10S cellphone to search for, receive, and possess image and video files of child pornography," the federal criminal complaint states.

According to the federal criminal complaint, an initial review of the cellphone led to the discovery of about 12 video files of child pornography.

Banda Olivo was charged with knowingly and intentionally receiving and possession with intent to view any child pornography material.

Banda Olivo made his initial court appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan who ordered he be detained without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24.