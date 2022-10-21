Oct. 21—In a matter of a couple of days, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 37 migrants in four separate incidents.

It was determined all migrants were in the United States illegally, authorities reported.

The latest incident occurred Thursday when Border Patrol agents stationed in Weslaco received a call for assistance from the Pharr Police Department, the federal agency stated in a press release.

Pharr police said they received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle immigrants. When authorities arrived, they found 22 immigrants inside a utility trailer that had been abandoned, the release read.

It was determined that the migrants were in the United States illegally. They were reportedly in good health. The driver of the utility trailer was not found.

Also on Thursday, Border Patrol agents with the assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, apprehended four migrants in a human smuggling stash house in Mission, the release read. It was determined all the migrants were in the U.S. illegally. The caretaker of them was not found nor identified.

On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents working near Falcon Heights attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The drive refused to stop and a pursuit began. It ended when the driver crashed into a fence and several individuals inside the vehicle fled, according to the release. The agents were able to apprehend six migrants, but the driver was not found.

Hours later, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents with the assistance of the Starr County Sheriff's Office, tried to stop a white GMC Acadia suspected of transporting migrants near Rio Grande City, the release stated.

When law enforcement officials turned on their emergency equipment, the driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree. The individual in the vehicle ran from authorities.

Agents were able to apprehend five migrants who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. No injuries were reported, and the driver was not located.