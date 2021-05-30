Border Patrol agents arrest gang member and two child sexual predators

Caitlin McFall
·1 min read

Border Patrol agents on Thursday arrested a female gang member and two illegal immigrants previously convicted of sexual crimes involving minors in the Rio Grande Valley.

A group of 10 migrants illegally crossed the border into Roma, Texas before U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials found and apprehended them.

SEN. RICK SCOTT SEEKING TO BLOCK DHS NOMINEES UNTIL BIDEN VISITS SOUTHERN BORDER

One Salvadorian national among the group was found to have been previously arrested in 2018 of soliciting sexual behavior from a minor online. He was convicted and sentenced to six years’ probation.

A separate group of 10 illegal migrants was found near Havana, Texas by border patrol agents.

The group was apprehended and transported to a station where a Mexican national was found to have been previously arrested by the Phoenix Arizona police department in 2016 for sexual conduct with a minor.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, according to a statement by CBP.

In a third apprehension Thursday, another group near Hidalgo, Texas was stopped by Border Patrol officials, including a Salvadoran female who later revealed she is affiliated with the 18th Street gang – a deadly gang born in the streets of Los Angeles that has filtered through to Central America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," CBP officials said in a statement. "The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have reported over 530,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border since January.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats plot Medicaid expansion backdoor in red states refusing program

    Lawmakers see an opening to cover millions of low-income adults while the party’s other major health care priorities face tough odds.

  • Jeep teases new 7-seat Commander for Latin America

    Jeep has teased a new seven-seat Commander crossover for the Latin American market, confirming for the first time that the nameplate would be used on what is expected to be a Compass-based three-row on a stretched version of the compact platform. Jeep also has a Commander and Grand Commander for the Chinese market, which is based on the midsize Cherokee. Rumors once suggested that the Chinese Grand Commander could come stateside as a Chrysler model, but the role of midsize three-row in the American Jeep hierarchy will go to the Grand Cherokee L.

  • From Jersey Shore to Great Barrier Reef, businesses ask: Where's the help?

    For more than a year, New Jersey restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach has been waiting for this moment: The U.S. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the Jersey Shore's summer season, and the state is finally lifting indoor capacity limits as the coronavirus pandemic eases. "On Friday night, I left one of the venues and cried for 24 hours," said Schlossbach, who estimated she is still down about 50% from her normal staffing level at this time of year. Half a world away, the state government in Queensland, Australia, is offering A$1,500 bonuses, free travel vouchers and discounted accommodation to entice people to go "Work in Paradise."

  • NASA chief: Latest budget keeps Artemis moon program on track

    The NASA budget would get a 6.6% boost, but the agency chief says a 2024 moon landing is far from certain.

  • Biden budget scraps 'Hyde Amendment,' potentially allowing federal funding of abortion

    Since 1977, the federal government has been prohibited from spending money to help cover the cost of abortion.

  • Mass shooting in Wynwood leaves 1 dead, 6 injured. Cop describes it as a ‘war zone.’

    The Memorial Day weekend began violently late Friday night when seven people were shot, one fatally, during a drive-by shooting on the street outside a rented party space on property that borders Overtown and Wynwood.

  • Daughter of Bosnian war criminal Radovan Karadzic complains of 'unhealthy conditions' in English jail

    The daughter of Radovan Karadzic, the former Bosnian Serb leader serving life for genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Yugoslav wars, has claimed her father is living in unhealthy and “uncivilised” conditions in a British prison. Karadzic, 75, who was convicted in 2016, was transferred from a detention unit in Holland to a UK jail earlier this month following an agreement struck between the UN and the Home Office. But his daughter, Sonja Karadzic-Jovicevic, has complained about the conditions at her father’s new prison after speaking to him on the phone. "As for the physical condition in which he is accommodated, it is unacceptable,” she told SRNA, a news agency based in the Republika Srpska, the Serb enclave of Bosnia. “If we add to that the fact that he is in a building full of carcinogenic asbestos that is banned around the world, it is clear in what condition he will be in.” Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic also claimed that moving her father to the UK was a deliberate act of spite against his family. "My father is in a very uncivilised situation, and as far as his family is concerned, his relocation to the south of England was deliberately made to keep him far away, outside the rules of the United Nations Resolution adopted by the Security Council,” she said. “It will be very difficult for us physically, financially and procedurally, because of visas, and immunisation during the pandemic, and even after that, to ever go there and visit him," she continued. She added that he had been deprived of his books and his computer, and will be “completely removed” from his language and his culture. A spokesman for the Justice Ministry said: "UK prisons meet health and safety standards." Ms Karadzic-Jovicevic, who has a political career in Bosnia, has fought to defend her father’s name despite his brutal role in the wars as the Yugoslavian federation separated in the 1990s. Known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia’, Karadzic went down in infamy, in particular for ordering the Srebrenica Massacre in July 1995. Some 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up by the Bosnian Serb army in and around the town of Srebrenica and then killed in the worst single massacre in Europe since the end of the Second World War. Karadzic’s lawyers had objected to his client’s transfer to the UK, arguing that his life would be in danger owing to Muslim inmates in British prisons. They also argued that owing to possible threats to Karadzic’s life he would be kept in conditions resembling solitary confinement, but the UN court dismissed the objections. Given his role in the slaughter of Muslims, the experience of another Serb convicted of war crimes may also weigh upon the Karadzic family. In 2010 Radislav Krstic, a former Bosnian-Serb general, was stabbed by three Muslim prisoners while serving a sentence in Wakefield prison, in apparent retaliation for Srebrenica.

  • Two killed in fiery crash in Visalia, police say

    The Memorial Day weekend is off to a deadly start on the road as two people have died in a high-speed crash that ended in flames in Visalia.

  • At Flower Mound fire station entrance, man turned, pointed gun at officers, police say

    Officers fired at the man, but he was not shot. He was tased and arrested.

  • Danny Glover, Al Sharpton Call for Solidarity, Denounce Anti-Asian Violence in NYC Chinatown

    Actor Danny Glover stood with the AAPI community and called for justice and action to be taken at a #StopAsianHate rally in New York City's Chinatown. The rally: Local healthcare union workers and Manhattan Chinatown residents rallied together in lieu of the anti-Asian violence on May 27. "Lethal Weapon" star Danny Glover and Reverend Al Sharpton joined the rally and spoke out against Asian hate.

  • White House vaccine diplomacy push hits hurdles

    The administration has yet to send any of the promised 80 million vaccine doses abroad as it grapples with challenges on a number of fronts.

  • Op-Ed: Did Stormy Daniels' $130,000 break campaign finance laws? The FEC is too dysfunctional to decide

    Instead of protecting our elections by enforcing campaign finance laws, the FEC is stuck in engineered, partisan gridlock.

  • Special House election measures political pulse after Trump

    A special congressional election is checking the political pulse of politics across the Albuquerque metro area and a few outlying rural communities in one of the few House campaigns since President Joe Biden took office. Four names are on the ballot in Tuesday's election to succeed Deb Haaland in Congress after her confirmation as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. New Mexico's 1st Congressional District has heavily favored Democratic candidates in recent years, shunning President Donald Trump with a gap of 23 percentage points in 2020 and reelecting Haaland with a margin of 16 percentage points as voter participation reached an all-time high.

  • Eastern Kentucky man tries to run over a cop, flees police after being shot at

    An Eastern Kentucky police officer shot at a suspect Thursday afternoon after the suspect allegedly tried to run the cop over, according to Kentucky State Police.

  • South Korea to Impose 20% Income Tax on Crypto Transactions

    Beginning in the 2022 tax year, stock and bond investors will be taxed on capital gains that are over 50 million won, or $45,000.

  • Paul Rudd was absent from the 'Friends' reunion special, but the director said there was just 'too many cameos'

    The Marvel star, who played Mike Hannigan on the final two seasons, wasn't among the actors who showed up on HBO Max's "Friends: The Reunion."

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors

  • Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

    District attorney gives the suspects 24 hours to come forward

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker