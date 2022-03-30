Border patrol agents arrest man wanted for murder in Wichita as he tries to enter U.S.

U.S. border patrol agents in El Paso arrested a man who they say is a murder suspect in Wichita, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) news release.

CBP officials say the man was seen walking along the south side of the border on Monday near a highway. The man told agents that he was a U.S. citizen and that he had just “entered the U.S. from Mexico, illegally, by attempting to drive his truck across the Rio Grande,” the release read.

The man was taken into custody for illegal entry. Record checks showed he “had an extensive criminal record and had an active warrant out of Wichita” for murder, the release says.

The man was then handed over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to be extradited to Wichita, the release said.

CBP would not identify the man. Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said the man will be identified after he is in Wichita police custody.