Border Patrol agents in California arrest 2 illegal migrants with sex offense convictions involving minors

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California this week arrested two illegal migrants who have been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.

The arrests of these individuals occurred at two separate times, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The first happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector encountered an illegal migrant who had entered the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness – an area in southcentral California just a few miles from the Mexican border.

The agents did a background check on this individual and discovered that he had previously been removed from the U.S. after having been convicted of a sex offense against a minor in Washington state.

His identity has not been released because his prosecution is pending, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News.

The second incident happened early Wednesday morning. Border Patrol agents encountered another illegal migrant crossing into a desert region of California, east of the City of Calexico.

Record checks revealed that the second individual, a 43-year-old Mexican national named Santiago Echeverria-Gutierrez, has a lengthy criminal history including sex offense convictions involving a minor in the state of California and had previously been deported.

USBP says Echeverria-Gutierrez was the 37th sex offender that El Sector has apprehended this year. Both he and the other individual were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing.