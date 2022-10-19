Border Patrol agents seize more than 32 pounds of cocaine near Sarita

Oct. 19—A man remains in federal custody after he was accused of trying to smuggle more than 32 pounds of cocaine through the Javier Vega checkpoint near Sarita, court documents reflect.

Adrian Librardo Balderas, age and address unknown, appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who ordered he be held without bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

According to an Oct. 17 federal criminal complaint, Balderas was attempting to drive through the checkpoint where he was underwent an immigration inspection. During the inspection, a narcotics canine alerted U.S. Border Patrol agents to possible drugs hidden inside the Chevrolet Cruze Balderas was driving.

Balderas gave the agents consent to search the car, and they found 13 bundles hidden inside a trash bag located under the cover of the spare tire, according to the federal criminal complaint. The bundles tested positive for cocaine.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Balderas, during a post-Miranda interview, declined to provide a statement to the agents without the presence of his attorney.

The agents seized the 14.80 kilograms or 32.62 pounds of cocaine.