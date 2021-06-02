Border Patrol agents in Texas find more than 150 illegal immigrants in two human smuggling attempts

Dom Calicchio
·1 min read

More than 150 illegal immigrants were taken into custody in Texas in a 24-hour period over weekend following two alleged human smuggling attempts, authorities said Tuesday.

Both incidents happened near the U.S.-Mexico border town of Laredo, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol.

In the first incident, shortly after midnight last Friday, more than 50 illegal immigrants were found riding inside a gas tanker that was being pulled by a tractor-trailer in Texas, according to reports.

The alleged human smuggling attempt was thwarted at an inspection checkpoint along Highway 83 near Laredo after a Border Patrol canine detected something amiss, CBP said in a statement.

ABBOTT ISSUES DISASTER DECLARATION OVER TEXAS BORDER CRISIS

The occupants of the gas tanker were all Mexican nationals while the driver was a U.S. citizen, according to the agency. All were taken into custody.

The second incident occurred a few hours later, after a tractor-trailer approached a checkpoint along Interstate 35, the CBP said.

The driver allegedly disregarded a Border Patrol agent’s instructions to approach a second inspection area, so agents chased the vehicle, pulled it over and found more than 100 illegal immigrants riding inside, according to CBP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects were from several countries, including Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Again, the driver was a U.S. citizen and all were taken into custody.

CBP advised that anyone with information about human smuggling in the Laredo area should call 1-800-343-1994.

Recommended Stories

  • Global shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

    Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 6,496.01, while Germany's DAX added nearly 0.2% to 15,592.32. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,101.57.

  • SALT Deduction Cap Didn’t Led to Exodus From High Tax States: Report

    The 2017 Republican tax law’s $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes did not lead taxpayers in high-tax states to flee en masse to states without an income tax, such as Florida and Texas, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of IRS data. Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin reports that that tax overhaul “had a negligible initial impact on the nation’s domestic migration patterns” and there was no SALT cap bump for Florida, Texas or Washington, which also has no income tax: “In the fi

  • 13-mile chase ends when driver comes face to face with ‘Bovine Unit,’ Wisconsin cops say

    A herd of cows is credited with helping end a lengthy police chase in Wisconsin.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Icahn‘s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is a renowned figure in Wall Street who […]

  • Inside look at migrants' dangerous journey to U.S.

    NBC News’ Julia Ainsley is in Texas with Border Patrol agents getting a rare look at what can be a deadly journey for the record number of migrants trying to cross the border. Deaths among migrants are now up 58 percent.

  • Coronavirus latest news: We can't 'scamper down a rabbit hole' with every new variant, warns Oxford vaccine chief

    Johnson under growing pressure to lift lockdown on June 21 Allison Pearson: The NHS is blaming us for its own failings Cut red tape to stop rise of variants, scientists tell G7 Proposals to extend school day risk being shelved amid row Vaccines keeping patients out of intensive care, say NHS chiefs The country cannot "scamper down a rabbit hole" with every new variant, Sir John Bell has warned, as Boris Johnson comes under increasing pressure to stick to reopening on June 21. Sir John, a leading

  • Businesses, lobby groups push Ford for faster reopening in Ontario

    Some Ontario restaurants hope they will be able to reopen patios sooner than June 14.

  • All Things Bakelite: The Age Of Plastic

    In 1907, chemist Leo Baekeland changed the world forever. History and science come alive in this provocative film about the first plastic and its inventor. Reenactments, archival images, interviews with experts and satirical songs capture both the wonder and curse of plastic. The film celebrates Baekeland's genius, Bakelite and other plastics and confronts plastic pollution.

  • Flynn denies endorsing Myanmar-style coup in U.S., despite QAnon conference comments

    President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn denied having suggested that a coup should occur in the U.S., despite appearing to endorse the idea at a conference hosted by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory on Sunday.Why it matters: The comments, recorded on video, went viral and prompted widespread outrage. Flynn is a prominent supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, whose supporters have for months used the deadly Myanmar coup as an example of how Trump could be reinstated as president after losing the 2020 election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: During a question and answer portion of the For God & Country Patriot Roundup conference on Sunday, an audience member asked, “I want to know why what happened in Minamar [sic] can’t happen here?”As the rest of the audience cheered, Flynn responded: "No reason. I mean, it should happen here."Myanmar's military junta overthrew the country's democratically elected government in February and has since killed hundreds and arrested thousands of civilians protesting its rule.Flynn was pardoned by Trump in November 2020 after he pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.Between the lines: Flynn was part of a group of Trump associates who sought to overturn the results of the election in November and December, including by suspending normal laws and mobilizing the U.S. government to seize voting machines around the country, as Axios has extensively reported.What they're saying: "Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort," Flynn claimed in a Telegram post on Monday."Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.""I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America)," Flynn wrote.Go deeper: QAnon infects churchesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boy, 7, swims one hour to shore to save his drowning family

    ‘I told them I loved them because I wasn’t sure what’s going to happen,’ said father

  • U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaughter resuming

    Brazil's JBS SA told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made "significant progress in resolving the cyberattack." The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

  • Just a Friendly Reminder That Olivia Rodrigo Was in an Episode of 'New Girl'

    Watch all her scenes from Season 6 here.

  • Tackled fan faces ban, criminal charges after running onto court during 76ers-Wizards game

    Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.

  • What to know about the plane crash that killed Christian dietitian Gwen Shamblin Lara

    Authorities were searching the waters of Percy Priest Lake after a deadly plane crash killed several leaders of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

  • Mexico's Jalisco cartel is hunting down police at their homes

    The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of its own: The cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers and is now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families.

  • Tennis-Golfer Wie West praises 'incredibly brave' Osaka

    Osaka announced her decision on Monday, a day after she was fined $15,000 for not attending a post-match media conference and threatened with expulsion after her first-round win. "I thought what Naomi did this past week was incredibly brave," Wie West said on Tuesday. Osaka has received support from her country Japan, her sponsors, leading sporting figures and tennis fans since she announced her decision.

  • Bear attacks and seriously injures man in his own garage, Colorado officials say

    The man went to close his garage door after noticing it was open, officials say.

  • Fallen Capitol Cop’s Partner Slams Trump: He Watched Riot ‘Like It Was a Soap Opera’

    Reuters/Leah MillisHaving just watched Senate Republicans vote down an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection that killed her longtime partner, Officer Brian Sicknick, Sandra Garza is understandably angry. And she blames one man over all others: Donald Trump.Garza spoke to CBS News just days after Republican senators ignored her pleas to support the bipartisan commission. Garza and Sicknick’s mother, Gladys, met with over a dozen GOP senators in Congress last week in the

  • First Capitol riot case collapses as charges dropped against suspect

    Case dropped a day before accused was due to appear in court

  • Judge dismisses charges against Apple security chief in gun-permit probe

    A court in California on Tuesday dismissed bribery charges against Apple Inc's security chief, writing that a key element of the case was "pure speculation" by prosecutors and unsupported by evidence. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office in November had said a grand jury indicted Apple Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer and two officers in the Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors alleged that Moyer had offered to donate iPads to the Sheriff's Office after a 2019 meeting in exchange for help getting concealed-weapons permits for the company's executive protection team.