Border Patrol: Arizona man killed by agents responding to gunfire report

U.S. Border Patrol agents responding to reports of gunfire shot and killed a man in Arizona last week after he allegedly threw an object toward the police officers and “abruptly” raised his right arm, the agency said in a statement Monday.

Agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station responded to a call for assistance from tribal police in the area who was asking for help after reports of shots fired near the Menagers Dam community on tribal land on May 18. At about 9:30 p.m., the agents were advised that shots were fired near an individual’s residence, where they say they encountered the individual just a few minutes after arriving.

The statement stated that the man had thrown an object toward the police officers and it landed just a few feet away. Shortly after he threw the object, the statement says he “abruptly extended his right arm away from his body” and three agents fired at him, striking him numerous times at about 9:40 p.m.

The statement did not specify what kind of object was thrown.

At about 9:45 p.m., the statement stated the agents began performing CPR after determining the man had no pulse. The man was not able to be airlifted immediately to a nearby hospital due to inclement weather and was pronounced dead at a hospital at 10:06 p.m., according to the statement.

The agents involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as a result of using deadly force. It will also be investigated by the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It will also be under review by Customs and Border Patrol’s (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility.

The statement also added that the three agents involved were wearing their body camera and the agency is working to ensure the video is released.

“All three agents who discharged their weapons and seven additional agents activated their body worn cameras during the incident,” the statement read. “CBP is committed to expeditious release of the body worn camera footage of this incident as soon as is appropriate to do so without impacting the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

The Hill has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for additional comment.

