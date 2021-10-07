Border Patrol arrests child rapist who illegally entered US

U.S. border agents in Arizona arrested a man trying to enter the country illegally who had previous convictions for child rape, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Yuma Sector agents apprehended Edgar Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez and turned him over to U.S. Marshals for prosecution, Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted Wednesday.

He has prior convictions for first-degree child rape and incest, according to a background check conducted by agents, CBS 13 reports.

Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YXPs3LGMQG — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) October 6, 2021



The arrests of criminal migrants at the border have surged through 2021 under the Biden administration, with 9,278 arrests of criminal migrants in fiscal year 2021 compared to 2,438 the year before and 4,269 in fiscal year 2019, CBP data show.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, has been a strong critic of the Biden administration's handling of the border crisis.

“This is unconscionable,” Cruz said Wednesday. “And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused it. The way to fix it is reverse the political decisions they made on Jan. 20 of this year. They could do it and fix it. It is only partisan politics that prevents them from doing so.”

