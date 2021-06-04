Border Patrol arrests of criminal illegal immigrants skyrocket 900% in Laredo Sector

Adam Shaw
·2 min read

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector in Texas have seen arrests of criminal illegal immigrants skyrocket this fiscal year, as agents at the border continue to deal with an overwhelming migration crisis -- which includes gang members and sex offenders trying to make their way into the U.S.

In a release, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that since the beginning of the fiscal year in October, nearly 760 criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested by Laredo Sector agents, compared to more than 60 arrests in the same time last year. That is an increase of more than 900%.

BORDER PATROL NABS GANG MEMBERS, INCLUDING MS-13, ATTEMPTING TO ENTER US AS PART OF MIGRANT WAVE

It comes as part of an aggressive spike in migrant encounters at the border, with 178,000 migrants encountered in April alone, an increase from the already high 172,000 encountered in March. While many of those are single adults being removed by the Title 42 public health protections, agents have previously estimated there have been up to 1,000 "gotaways" getting past agents every day.

Sources have told Fox that smugglers will dump children in one part of the border so that adults can get in in another part of the border -- something through uncompleted border wall -- as overwhelmed agents attend to the children.

CBP announced the surge in criminal arrests in Laredo in a release announcing that agents had apprehended a 20-year old Mexican national who was a member of the Sureno Gang, and had a criminal history including robbery, battery and theft of property. Agents across the border have encountered gang members from a number of gangs, including MS-13.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS NAB 10 CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS CROSSING THE BORDER IN A WEEK

Last month, Laredo Sector Chief Matthew Hudak tweeted they had picked up five gang members, including an MS-13 member, in just seven days.

BORDER PATROL ARRESTS TWO MORE CONVICTED CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AS PART OF MIGRANT WAVE

Meanwhile, agents have also been dealing with a surge in convicted sex offenders coming across the border -- many of them with child sex convictions.

CBP announced last week that agents in the Del Rio Sector, also in Texas, have arrested 95 convicted sex offenders -- making a 3,166% increase over the same timeframe last fiscal year.

The staggering figure comes as agents picked up 10 convicted sex offenders in just a week. The arrests were made between May 17 and 24, with nationals from Honduras and Mexico among those arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The convictions of those apprehended include forcible sexual assault, sexual assault of a child under 14, sexual conduct with a person under 13, statutory rape, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Recommended Stories

  • Progressive activists sense a ‘sea change’ from Biden on immigration. Will it last?

    Immigration advocates hope President Joe Biden’s recent moves are a sign of things to come.

  • Facebook suspends former U.S. President Trump's account until 2023

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook said the suspension, which will last at least two years from Jan. 7 when he was initially blocked after the Capitol riot, will only be lifted if the risk to public safety has receded. Trump called the Facebook suspension "an insult" to Americans who voted for him.

  • Guatemalan lives upturned by failed immigration bids

    Alvina Jerónimo Pérez tries to avoid going out. The 42-year-old woman is fearful her unsuccessful migration could cost her more than she can bear — even the single-story concrete block house her husband built on land passed down from her great grandparents in this mountaintop hamlet in south-central Guatemala. Jerónimo thought she might be able to find the money if she migrated.

  • EU, UN criticize Denmark's new asylum law

    The European Commission has expressed concern about a new law Denmark has passed which lets it process asylum seekers outside Europe.Denmark already has one of Europe's harshest stances on immigration and aims to only accept refugees under the UN's quota system.On Thursday, 70 Danish lawmakers voted in favor of the new bill, while 24 were against it.The law is an apparent break with the EU's efforts to overhaul Europe's broken migration and asylum rules.European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said the right to claim asylum was a fundamental one in the bloc:"External processing of asylum claims raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection. It is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new pact for migration and asylum."Under the law, Denmark will be able to move refugees arriving on Danish soil to asylum centers in a partner country.There they will have their cases reviewed and possibly obtain protection in that country.It's not clear which country Denmark plans to partner with, but in April its immigration minister appeared in Rwanda in an unannounced visit.The trip led to the signing of diplomatic agreements on asylum and political matters.Critics worry moving the asylum process to countries with fewer resources will undermine the safety and welfare of refugees.The UN warned last month that Denmark's move could trigger a "race to the bottom" if other countries followed suit.

  • Seven asteroids are zooming past Earth this week

    Only one of the asteroids was considered "potentially hazardous" by NASA.

  • ‘Little room for error’: Harris faces first foreign test as VP in Mexico, Guatemala

    Vice President Kamala Harris is making her debut on the world stage as she seeks to address the surge of migrants at the southern border.

  • Landlord groups urge U.S. Supreme Court to end pandemic eviction ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of landlords on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue an order that would effectively end the federal government's national ban on residential evictions during the coronavirus pandemic. In an emergency petition, the landlord groups said a May 5 lower court decision nullifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium should go into effect immediately. Led by the Alabama Association of Realtors, the landlord groups argued that the CDC exceeded its authority when it halted evictions to help renters during the pandemic.

  • French police dismantle large Calais migrant camp after 700 cross Channel to UK in five days

    French police on Friday dismantled a camp outside Calais housing around 800 migrants seeking to reach Britain in one of the biggest such operations in months. The move, involving hundreds of officers, followed complaints by local officials of violence and the threat of a permanent settlement. It was the latest in a string of operations to remove such camps amid a sharp rise in Channel crossings by boat this year - some 568 last weekend and at least 50 on Wednesday alone, taking the total to make

  • Disgraced Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Tries to Walk Back Comment That a Coup 'Should' Happen Here

    Republicans, Democrats and ethics officials sharply criticized Flynn's initial comments

  • UN agency withdraws director from Gaza after threats

    The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it has recalled its Gaza director after he faced threats over remarks in which he appeared to praise Israel's “huge sophistication” in carrying out precision strikes during last month's Gaza war. UNRWA, which provides essential health, education and other services in the territory, said late on Thursday that it was “seriously concerned” about the threats, including a “very large protest” outside its Gaza headquarters on Monday. It said Gaza director Matthias Schmale and his deputy have been recalled to UNRWA's headquarters in east Jerusalem for “consultations.”

  • Ochoa the hero as Mexico outlasts Costa Rica in penalties

    Mexico couldn't find a goal over 90 minutes against Costa Rica in its semifinal, but Memo Ochoa made the only save of the penalty shootout.

  • Manhunt for man who opened fire on car in traffic

    Washington, D.C., law enforcement say Kenneth Davis Jr., 42, allegedly got out of his gray Maserati and fired at the vehicle in front of him after the car cut him off, injuring two people.

  • Pence admits he and Trump will never see eye to eye on ‘dark day’ of Capitol riot

    ‘January 6 was a dark day in the history of United States Capitol’

  • U.S. traffic deaths soar to 38,680 in 2020; highest yearly total since 2007

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. traffic deaths soared after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020, hitting the highest yearly total since 2007 as more Americans engaged in unsafe behavior on U.S. roads, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday. For all of 2020, 38,680 people died on U.S. roads - up 7.2% or nearly 2,600 more than in 2019, even though Americans drove 13% fewer miles, preliminary data showed. In the second half of 2020, the number of traffic deaths was up more than 13%.

  • Democrats call for Trump ally and postmaster general Louis DeJoy’s firing as FBI investigation revealed

    Lawmakers also probing whether USPS chief pressured former employees to donate to GOP candidates

  • United Airlines sees a supersonic future

    United Airlines aims to bring back supersonic travel before the decade is over with a plane that is currently just an artist's drawing — even the prototype hasn't flown yet. The airline said Thursday that it plans to buy 15 jets from Boom Supersonic with an option for 35 more once the start-up company designs a plane that flies faster than the speed of sound while meeting safety and environmental standards. United hopes to carry passengers on the plane in 2029.

  • Jill Biden becomes oldest sitting first lady and marks it with a bike ride

    Bidens celebrate birthday by going to Delaware beach house

  • Critics hit out at George P Bush selling out his own family to back Trump

    Youngest Bush scion swipes at incumbent in announcement

  • Brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said gets 12 years for hiding him for years

    Yassein Said claimed he never hid his brother who was on the run for 12 years before he was captured last year in Justin, Texas.

  • 13-year-old admits to murdering Uber Eats driver in car jacking

    The Pakistani immigrant had come to the US in 2004 to make a better life for himself and his family