Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott ousted, paving the way for Biden to install new leadership

The Biden administration has pushed out Rodney Scott, the head of the U.S. Border Patrol, paving the way for the White House to install its own chief of the troubled agency that oversees illegal border crossings and other critical security functions.

“He has been asked to move off his position,” said a senior Department of Homeland Security official. He said it was not clear yet whether Brown would stay at DHS in another role or leave the department.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said no specific reason was cited for forcing out Brown.

