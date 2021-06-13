Border Patrol discovers 'inhumane' stash house in Texas with over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials say

Stephen Sorace
·1 min read

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered a stash house where smugglers were holding over 100 undocumented immigrants, officials said Friday.

In a joint effort on Thursday, officials with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and Laredo Police Department worked together to shut down the alleged stash house, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

TEXAS BORDER PATROL AGENTS RESCUE DROWNING MIGRANTS; 1 AGENT INJURED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

"This is the harsh reality a look inside a #stashhouse that was discovered during a joint enforcement operation," U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief Laredo Sector Carl Landrum tweeted.

Video from the scene shows authorities taking the individuals into custody and what the CBP described as the "inhumane" conditions in which these individuals are kept. The interior of the house appeared bare and disorderly, with bedding and blankets spread across the floors.

The more than 100 undocumented individuals were identified as nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Nicaragua, officials said. They were not wearing personal protective equipment and were all medically screened.

CBP said that the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down human smuggling and the storing of large groups of people inside the so-called stash houses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Stash house incidents such as this pose a threat not only to the people exploited by human smuggling but also to the people and safety of our Nation," the agency said.

The operation was the latest in officials' efforts to shut down human smuggling and stash houses in Texas.

Earlier this month, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak tweeted that 182 undocumented individuals were arrested from three stash houses that officials found within a 2-hour span.

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq removes remains of 123 people killed by Islamic State in bid to identify victims

    Iraqi authorities said on Sunday that the remains of 123 people killed by Islamic State jihadists had been removed from a mass grave in a bid to identify them. The Badush prison massacre was one of the worst crimes IS carried out after it seized control of a third of Iraq in a lightning offensive in 2014. In June that year, IS fighters attacked the northwestern prison, freeing Sunni Muslim inmates and forcing 583 mainly Shiite prisoners into trucks, before driving them to a ravine and shooting t

  • Texas will build a wall along its border with Mexico, governor says

    It is unclear if the state has the authority to construct a wall after Joe Biden stopped building projects on the border Border wall construction near farmland in Progreso, Texas. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP The Republican Texas governor, Greg Abbott, has announced that the state will build a wall along its southern border with Mexico, sparking criticism from human rights and immigration advocacy groups. Citing the Biden administration’s rollback of Trump-era immigration policies, Abbott announc

  • Germany's Laschet vows to raise military spending if elected

    Germany must increase military spending and take on a greater share of military burdens within NATO, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor said in a newspaper interview on Sunday. Heads of state within the 30-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will meet in Brussels on Monday and discuss the path to follow against challenges such as China, Russia and cyber threats. Laschet, backed by Merkel's conservatives to run for chancellor at the Sept. 26 election, said he would ensure that Germany, Europe's largest economy, meets the alliance's spending target of 2% of gross domestic product.

  • Peru's Fujimori leads protest to annul votes

    "If the (electoral) jury analyzes this, the election will be flipped, dear friends," Fujimori told thousands of supporters, many waving Peru's red-and-white flag. "I'm the sort of person who never gives up."Front-runner Pedro Castillo, a member of the left-wing Free Peru party, is close to being named the Andean country's next president, despite Fujimori's unsubstantiated claims of fraud, as the count from the second round of voting earlier this month nears an end.Castillo, an elementary school teacher who was raised in an impoverished village, was leading the count by 50,000 votes on Saturday evening, with only around 16,000 votes remaining to be counted.But Fujimori this week has increasingly doubled down on allegations of fraud, saying supporters of Castillo stole votes in rural areas where she got no votes. International observers have said there is no evidence of fraud and that the election was clean.

  • Lara Trump urges Americans on Mexican border to 'arm up and get guns'

    Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, has urged Americans living on the US southern border to “arm up and get guns and be ready,” in response to the influx of migrants crossing from Central America. Mrs Trump, who has been linked with running for the US Senate in North Carolina next year, made her incendiary remarks on Fox News on Saturday night. She did so as the latest figures, released last week, revealed that more than 180,000 attempts were made to cross the Mexican border illegally la

  • FBI Director: ‘No Question’ Cartel Activity ‘Spilling Over’ into U.S.

    FBI Director Christopher Wray commented Thursday that there is "no question" that cartel activity from Mexico is "spilling over" into the U.S., as a massive influx of migrants continues to cross the southern border.

  • Southern Baptists prepare for annual convention amid controversy

    More than 16,000 Southern Baptists will gather for their annual convention Tuesday to make key decisions about the direction of the congregation, debate key issues and elect a new leader.Why it matters: The Southern Baptist Convention is the country's largest evangelical Christian denomination, and has had a great deal of influence on Republican politics. This year's convention has been marred by recent internal controversies about systemic problems of sexual abuse, racism and the treatment of w

  • Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to March in a Pride Event

    Vice President Kamala Harris made history again on Saturday, becoming the first sitting VP to march in a Pride Event as she was joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at Capital Pride

  • Letters to the Editor: Nithya Raman is exactly the City Council member she promised. Don't recall her

    Even if you do not agree with Nithya Raman's progressive politics, you can't say she's done anything worthy of a recall.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a mask during motorcycle rally through Sao Paulo

    The state government of São Paulo fined Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro around $110 for not wearing a mask while leading a motorcade rally through the streets of São Paulo, according to AP.Why it matters: Bolsonaro, who contracted the virus last July, has repeatedly flouted coronavirus restrictions meant to control its spread despite surging cases and deaths from the virus in the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashb

  • 1998 Oregon school shooter: 'tremendous shame and guilt'

    Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview, telling HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel said he watched the debate in the prison library.

  • People Are Buying This Mini Picnic Table to Give Their Squirrels a Proper Meal

    It’s equal parts adorable and functional.

  • Colombia's Duque gets first COVID-19 shot amid record deaths

    Colombian President Ivan Duque received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, as he urged people to continue protecting themselves against the coronavirus amid a new record in daily deaths in the Andean country. Colombia, which has recorded more than 95,000 COVID-19 deaths, is in the process of vaccinating everyone over age 60 and people between ages 16 and 59 with pre-existing health conditions, as well as teachers and military personnel. Duque received his shot as the military commander in chief.

  • New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure

    Heading into opposition, Netanyahu, 71, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, pledged he would soon return to power. In a raucous session in which Netanyahu's right-wing and ultra-Orthodox supporters shouted "shame" and "liar" at Bennett, parliament voted confidence in his new administration by a razor thin 60-59 majority. A former defence minister and a high-tech millionaire, Bennett, 49, was due to be sworn in shortly after the vote.

  • Son penalty helps South Korea advance in Asian WC qualifying

    Son Heung-min sent a message of support to former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Christian Eriksen on Sunday after his second-half penalty gave South Korea a 2-1 win over Lebanon in Asia’s second round of World Cup qualifying. To be sure of a place in the next stage of Asian qualifying, his United Arab Emirates team needs to defeat Group G leader Vietnam in Dubai.

  • Some are doubting the Cape Cod diver's story about being swallowed by a humpback whale

    A doctor at the hospital that treated Michael Packard after the alleged whale encounter told The New York Post he should have been more injured.

  • It’s not too late to schedule that summer getaway

    Award-winning travel journalist and author of “The Happiest Mommy You Know,” Genevieve Shaw Brown, talks about what travel spots are popular this summer.

  • G7 split on reallocating $100 billion IMF funds to COVID-hit nations

    Group of Seven leaders were trying to resolve differences over a proposal to reallocate $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. An almost final version of the G7 communique seen by Reuters showed Germany and Italy had yet to back the inclusion of the $100 billion figure in the final statement by leaders. The IMF's members agreed in April to a $650 billion increase in IMF's Special Drawing Rights and the G7 countries are considering whether to reallocate $100 billion of their rights to help poor countries fight the COVID pandemic.

  • How Rich is Lin Manuel Miranda as ‘In the Heights’ Premieres in Theaters and On HBO Max?

    Lin-Manuel Miranda is most recognized for playing the titular role of founding father Alexander Hamilton in the record-breaking musical "Hamilton" -- which he also wrote, composed, and won the...

  • Gottlieb says Delta variant likely to become dominant U.S. strain

    "I think the risk is really to the fall that this could spike a new epidemic heading into the fall," the former FDA commissioner said.