Border Patrol: Drug filled truck smuggled across Rio Grande

Apr. 23—U.S. Border Patrol agents say suspected drug smugglers managed to float a pickup filled with cocaine and marijuana across the Rio Grande, but they couldn't get it back on a raft to escape agents.

According to an agency news release, agents were patrolling the river near Brownsville on Thursday when they spotted a white Ford Ranger pickup driving away from the Rio Grande. As agents approached the area, they say the driver of the truck turned around and headed back to the river. There smugglers tried to load the truck back onto the makeshift trailer raft.

They say the pickup got stuck on the riverbank, so the driver jumped into the water and swam back to Mexico.

Agents say they discovered 32 bundles of marijuana weighing 730 pounds and 60 pounds of cocaine.