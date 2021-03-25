Border Patrol holds migrant families for days under a south Texas bridge

Molly Hennessy-Fiske
·10 min read
MISSION, TEXAS - MISSION, TEXAS - March 23, 2021&#x002014;Migrant Guillermo Alejandro Valle, holds his son Jonathan, age 2, at a shelter in Mission, Texas. Valle said that he and his family spent three days shivering under the bridge for three days with his sons &#x002013; 11 month-old Axel and 2 year-old Jonathan &#x002013; felt like part of the price. Cold and dirty, he didn&#39;t sleep. &quot;This is how we suffer to get here,&quot; Valle said after being released Tuesday to a local shelter, where he washed and changed into donated clothes. March 23, 2021 in Mission, Texas. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Migrant Guillermo Alejandro Valle, holds his son Jonathan, age 2, at a shelter in Mission, Texas. Valle said that he and his family spent three days shivering under the bridge for three days with his sons – 11 month-old Axel and 2 year-old Jonathan – felt like part of the price. Cold and dirty, he didn't sleep. "This is how we suffer to get here," Valle said after being released Tuesday to a local shelter, where he washed and changed into donated clothes. March 23, 2021 in Mission, Texas. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Amid an increase in migration that has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials, hundreds of migrant families, including newborn babies and pregnant women, have been detained for days under a border bridge in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

Up to 600 families were assembled in recent days at the site under the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, sleeping in the dirt, exposed to the elements, without much food or access to medical care, according to several people who said they were released this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We asked them why we were there for so long,” Karen Coello, 24, of Honduras, who had been kept at the site for three days with her 5 year-old daughter, Valeria, said Tuesday after being released to a local shelter. “All they told us was, ‘That’s your problem.’”

Carla Montoya Sierra, also from Honduras, said they were not allowed to leave the bridge from Saturday to Monday night along with at least a dozen others with whom they had crossed the Rio Grande on Friday. Another woman and her 3-year-old daughter had spent four days there, they said.

A spokesman for Border Patrol who was authorized to speak only on background said it was "not the norm" for migrants to be held under the bridge for days.

“No one should be there longer than 24 hours. We really don’t want them to spend the night there," he said, but sometimes local shelters are closed and migrants have to stay the night. “Our goal is to move them out every night."

He said hundreds of migrants are held at the site, which was created so that agents could easily expel eligible migrants to Mexico via the bridge. Children unaccompanied by adults are not taken there, he said, and paramedics are stationed there with a first aid kit.

Montoya and her 6-year-old son, Juan Ramon, were still wet from crossing the river on a raft when agents dropped them under the bridge, she said. Fellow migrants gave them sweaters, but as the temperature dipped at night, they caught colds and began coughing, as did other migrants, she said.

Montoya, 29, asked agents to help her, but “they said they’re not required to do anything because we chose to come from our countries,” she said.

When she and other migrants said they feared for their children's health, she said, agents replied, “They’re not going to die.”

The Border Patrol holding facility in Donna, Texas, Friday, March 19, 2021 in Mission, Texas.
The Border Patrol holding facility in Donna, Texas, Friday, March 19, 2021 in Mission, Texas. A half dozen migrants held by Border Patrol under the bridge this week told the Times that after crossing the river, they turned themselves in to Border Patrol who drove them to an overcrowded tent holding area built earlier this year in Donna, Texas. The facility is supposed to house 250 during the pandemic, but was holding nearly 4,000 this week, according to Border Patrol figures reviewed by the Times. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Migrant children have died in government custody. During a period of increased migration in 2018, more than half a dozen migrant children died in Border Patrol holding areas. The death of 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant Jakelin Caal Maquin was reported first by the news media. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) later said that then-Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan had failed to reveal Jakelin’s death during testimony before Congress.

At the bridge site in Mission, there were no telephones for migrants to use or representatives from Central American consulates for them to speak with, they said, unlike at other large Border Patrol holding areas in the past. Some migrants had cellphones, but they had to place them in sealed property bags Border Patrol forbade them to open.

Some migrants asked a Border Patrol nurse assigned to the area for help, but he said that he didn’t have any medicine and that only migrants who were seriously ill would be taken to a hospital, said Rocio Lopez, 24, a Salvadoran migrant who was told to stay under the bridge for three days with her sons, ages 2 and 11 months.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Los Angeles), who has toured Border Patrol holding areas during past periods of increased migration, was outraged to hear migrants were detained outside for days.

"Migrants arriving at the border seeking asylum should not be kept outside under a bridge," Barragán said in a statement Wednesday. "I understand that the inflow of people is greater than the current capacity at [Border Patrol] processing facilities right now. But we need to do better."

The latest reports of substandard conditions come after Border Patrol and the Department of Health and Human Services — responsible for sheltering migrant youths who arrive without adults — have refused requests by media outlets to visit their facilities, including some of the sites where the same agencies hosted press tours during past periods of increased migration.

Homeland Security officials released a statement saying they have "discouraged external visitors in [Border Patrol] facilities, including media ride alongs, due to agency COVID protocols and in order to protect the health and safety of our workforce and those in our care."

Half a dozen migrants held by Border Patrol under the bridge this week said that after crossing the river, they turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents who drove them to an overcrowded new tent holding area in Donna, Texas. The facility is supposed to house 250 people during the pandemic but was holding nearly 4,000 this week, according to Border Patrol figures reviewed by The Times.

Photos of the inside of the overcrowded building showing migrants sleeping shoulder to shoulder on pallets lining the concrete floor were released this week by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) after he visited. Cuellar was not allowed to bring members of the media.

More photos and video of the site were later released by Border Patrol. Migrants said that agents there recorded their vital information and that medical staff checked their health and tested them for the coronavirus. Youths who had migrated without adults stayed, while families were driven to the bridge to await their release, the migrants said.

Border Patrol has refused requests by The Times to visit the area under the bridge. The agency created a similar open-air holding area under a border bridge in El Paso when migration rose in 2019. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas interviewed dozens of migrants kept at the site and filed a complaint that led to an investigation, a critical report and the site’s eventual closure.

This week, the ACLU of Texas filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Homeland Security demanding to know how many migrants were being held at the bridge in Mission, for how long and under what conditions, said ACLU of Texas lawyer Shaw Drake.

“We cannot put families with children in corrals outside for days,” Drake said by phone from El Paso, adding that the government has been "blocking access to an agency that has a history of abusing people when they’re not being watched.”

During past periods of increased migration, often highest in the Rio Grande Valley, The Times requested and was granted access to shadow Border Patrol agents and to attend media tours of migrant holding areas. It also toured federal shelters for migrant youths, including a tent shelter outside El Paso and a shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, both of which later closed.

Carrizo Springs reopened last month to house 952 youths ages 13 to 17. This week, officials announced they're expanding the facility to house an additional 500 youths. On Wednesday, officials announced they’re also opening another shelter for 1,400 migrant youths at the San Diego Convention Center.

Including those sites, the administration says it has added about 8,000 beds for migrant youths in recent weeks — but with at least 11,551 youths being held at federal shelters as of Wednesday and a current total capacity of 13,500, figures reviewed by The Times indicate the agency may run out of space within weeks.

Border Patrol is taking young migrants without parents into custody faster than they can be transferred to federal shelters or released, according to figures released Wednesday.

The agency is currently detaining 4,962 children, many longer than the 72 hours permitted under court settlements. That doesn't include children from Mexico, most of whom are quickly sent back by U.S. authorities.

This week, ahead of Castro’s visit to the Carrizo Springs shelter with a congressional delegation, his staff requested media access and were denied.

“The team is working hard to determine how to safely open these shelters to press,” said Beth Lynk, a spokeswoman for Health and Human Services.

Barragán, who chairs a Homeland Security subcommittee, said she's asked Border Patrol "for the conditions under which they may consider allowing press direct access to their facilities."

"Shining a light on the conditions creates urgency in solving the problems," she said. "There are real and valid health and safety concerns that [Border Patrol and Health and Human Services] must take into account due to COVID, as well as privacy concerns for the migrants, especially the children. However, they should not be used as a bar to press."

Migrants said they were relieved when Border Patrol agents finally decided to release them.

Migrant Guillermo Alejandro Valle, holds his son Jonathan, age 2, at a shelter in Mission, Texas.
Migrant Guillermo Alejandro Valle, holds his son Jonathan, age 2, at a shelter in Mission, Texas. Valle said that he and his family spent three days shivering under the bridge for three days with his sons – 11 month-old Axel and 2 year-old Jonathan – felt like part of the price. Cold and dirty, he didn't sleep. "This is how we suffer to get here," Valle said after being released Tuesday to a local shelter, where he washed and changed into donated clothes. March 23, 2021 in Mission, Texas. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Lopez's husband, Guillermo Alejandro Valle, recalled shivering under the bridge with his young sons, cold and dirty, unable to sleep. Valle, 24, said his time there felt like part of the price he had to pay to join relatives in Los Angeles — in addition to the $12,000 smuggler's fee he raised by selling his house.

“This is how we suffer to get here,” said Valle, a supermarket worker, after Border Patrol released him at a local shelter Tuesday, where he washed and changed into donated clothes.

Montoya was staying at the same church shelter, on her way to join her sister in Maryland.

She said her time under the bridge “was the worst part of my journey, the lowest point.” At no other time as she traversed Mexico did she sleep in the dirt, she said, not even when she stayed with smugglers near the Rio Grande.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris Says She and Joe Biden Will ‘Absolutely’ Visit U.S. Southern Border Facilities

    President Biden announced Wednesday that Vice President Harris will lead the U.S. response at the southern border, where thousands of unaccompanied children are being detained

  • US and Mexico discuss immigration in high level meetings

    A U.S. delegation discussed immigration and regional development in a series of meetings in Mexico Tuesday at a time when the rising number of migrants arriving at their shared border has raised concerns in both countries. The administration of President Joe Biden is worried about the number of migrant families and unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. Former U.S. ambassador Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, were accompanied by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle.

  • Has the NBA risked its best talent with the shortened off-season? | Dunk Bait

    COVID-19 is the common injury right now for NBA players, but what are the others? How has the shortened off-season changed this? Seerat Sohi and LaJethro Jenkins interview Jeff Stots from http://instreetclothes.com/ to discuss.

  • 'It helps me be myself': trans kids on the healthcare Republicans want to deny them

    Doctors and families say wave of bills to ban gender-affirming care dangerously misrepresents the treatment process Corey Hyman with his mother, Christine, in Missouri, where lawmakers are pushing to ban gender-affirming treament. Photograph: Jess T Dugan/The Guardian Lawmakers in Arkansas are voting this week to restrict medical care for transgender children and punish doctors who treat them, in one of more than a dozen US states where Republicans are pushing sweeping bans on trans youth healthcare. Proponents of the healthcare bans argue that kids are too young to consent to treatments like hormone therapy and puberty blockers and that the bills aim to prevent “medical experimentation” on children. Some bills claim that trans kids “will outgrow” their identities. But supporters of gender-affirming healthcare, including major medical associations, human rights groups and affected families, say that the treatments are well established and part of a gradual process that has been shown to dramatically improve the mental health of the most vulnerable kids. The bills, they argue, misrepresent the care model with false and fearmongering narratives. Trans teens who have received treatments say they would suffer serious harm if they were stripped of the care. chart “We’re talking about criminalizing doctors for providing best-practice medical care to their patients, and making it child abuse for parents to support access for their children,” said Kasey Suffredini, CEO of Freedom for All Americans, an LGBTQ+ rights group. “These bills are very, very extreme … and these are life and death issues.” The bills are part of an escalating culture war involving trans kids. As Joe Biden has vowed to protect LGBTQ+ people and a 2020 supreme court ruling protected trans rights in the workplace, conservative legislators have introduced more than 80 bills restricting trans rights – most that would either block trans kids’ use of gender-affirming care or limit their access to certain sports teams. It is the highest number of anti-trans legislative proposals ever filed in a single year. The affirming care model: ‘It made me feel so much better’ Corey Hyman, a 15-year-old boy from St Charles, Missouri, waited years to access the medical treatments that he said saved his life. Corey said he had long known that he was a boy and came out to his mother as trans at age 12. She researched clinics that supported children like him, and after dozens of sessions with therapists and doctors over two years, Corey was approved to start taking testosterone hormones. “I was being my true self and actually presenting as a male, and it just made me feel so much better,” said Corey, who previously struggled with severe psychological distress, including self-harm and suicidal thoughts. “Everyone told me that they could see me getting happier.” The number of kids receiving gender-affirming care in the US is limited. Jules Gill-Peterson, professor of gender, sexuality and women’s studies at the University of Pittsburgh, said that access to the treatment is extremely restricted, given that there are few clinics that do this work and that families often need significant time and money to advocate for and get treatment. “We’re facing the proposition of banning forms of healthcare that almost no trans kids even have access to,” she said. She noted that at a clinic in Pittsburgh, some families drive from five hours away to get care. “We’re talking about healthcare that at the moment is generally accessible only to upper-middle-class families.” Some families wait months to get an appointment, said Dr Jack Turban, a child psychiatry fellow at Stanford. Corey said hormones dramatically improved his life: ‘Everyone told me that they could see me getting happier.’ Photograph: Jess T Dugan/The Guardian The gender-affirming care model targeted in the bills is aimed at alleviating the severe distress many trans children face while forced to present as the gender assigned to them at birth. They start by making clear that trans and non-conforming identities are not a mental disorder, and that the mental health challenges many trans kids face are often a result of facing stigma and discrimination. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey in 2019 found that 35% of high school trans students had attempted suicide in the previous year, compared with roughly 7% of cisgender students. “Children are supported in their expressions of their identity,” said Dr Lauren Wilson, a pediatric hospitalist who works with trans children in Montana, where lawmakers have proposed a healthcare ban. She is also the vice-president of the Montana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. For young children, she said, “Sometimes that means choosing different clothes, different haircuts, changing pronouns or presenting as a different gender at school and socially.” When youth are “consistent, insistent and persistent” about their gender identity, families and doctors can consider further treatments. At the onset of puberty, some youth can be prescribed “blockers”, which suppress or pause puberty and allow kids more time before their bodies undergo changes. Blockers are reversible but they have sparked contentious political debates, particularly in the UK, where a court has restricted their use, arguing that youth under 16 cannot give informed consent. Critics have called for more research on their long-term impacts, but clinicians working with trans children say the treatment is safe and note that they have been used since the 90s to treat cisgender children who experience early puberty. Research has shown that blockers have huge benefits for teens who have accessed them. One study found that when youth receive the medication, the odds of suicide decrease by 70%. Older trans teens can be prescribed affirming hormones that initiate puberty to match their gender. These treatments, which are also linked to mental health improvements, are much more serious, with some irreversible impacts. Later, they can get gender-affirming surgeries, though the guidelines don’t recommend genital surgeries for youth under 18. Research has shown that only a small fraction of trans people later “detransition”, with a comprehensive Dutch study finding that only 0.3% to 0.6% of trans people expressed “regret” about affirming surgery. Doctors say they generally work closely with families and youth before treatments are prescribed. “These are not decisions that patients or families or providers take lightly,” said Dr Patty Pinanong, a clinical professor of medicine at University of Southern California, who works with trans youth. “It is a very thoughtful and intentional process.” Christine Hyman, Corey’s mother, said her son had 82 visits with a therapist before he got a letter of support authorizing testosterone: “We had a caseworker, a whole team of doctors, and he had to wait almost two full years before he could start.” Corey said the wait to access hormones had been frustrating but that his life had dramatically improved since: “It helps me be who I am, because I’m in the wrong body and I’m not myself without these hormones and all the gender-affirming care that I’m given.” If care were banned, ‘I couldn’t handle it’ The GOP proposals seek to outlaw various components of affirming care, including blockers and hormones, in some cases with bills that misstate how treatments work or seek to ban practices that don’t actually occur. Several bills would also punish parents and providers who allow kids to access gender-affirming care, with some proposals threatening hefty fines, revoked medical licenses and jail time. Most outlaw gender-affirming surgeries for minors, even though the standards of care that doctors follow establish that genital surgeries are not offered until adulthood, said Turban, the child psychiatry fellow at Stanford: “The bills themselves contain misinformation.” Turban, who researches care for trans youth, warned that there would be mental health repercussions if treatment were outlawed: “There’s no question in my mind that all those kids would have worsening anxiety and depression.” If bans were enacted, some youth might seek access to hormones without doctors’ supervision, he added. In Missouri, where Corey Hyman lives, lawmakers are pushing to outlaw gender-affirming treatment for trans youth and penalize doctors and parents who support them. Under one proposal, Corey’s mother could face years in prison. “If I weren’t able to have the healthcare I’m currently provided, I’d probably be dead right now,” Corey said. He can’t imagine what it would mean losing the treatment now: “I don’t know if I could even handle that. I wish people would understand that, although we’re kids, we’re still human, and we’re still able to talk for ourselves and we know what makes us happy and comfortable in our own bodies.” James Thurow and Danielle Meert with Miles, 14, testifying during a hearing in the Missouri house of representatives. Photograph: Hudson Heidger “We want to give our kid life-saving healthcare, and you’re making that illegal,” said James Thurow, a St Louis resident whose 14-year-old stepson, Miles, is a trans boy who has been accessing blockers. He noted that there are laws that say denying children healthcare is child abuse: “They’ve stuck us between a rock and a hard place.” “He’s the happiest that he’s been in 14 years,” Danielle Meert, Miles’s mother, said of her son. “He’s the most confident he’s been and we’re just so proud of him.” Miles said he had understood that he was a boy from a very young age: “I can make my own decisions. Obviously my parents are there, but everything that goes on with my body or my health, it’s often a decision made by me, which may seem scary to people because I’m 14, but I’ve had a very clear awareness of my gender for about 13 years.” If a healthcare ban were enacted, Miles said his family would have to move to a new state where he could continue treatment: “I’d have to leave my grandparents, my friends, all these people who I love just because other people have an opinion about me.” In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 800-273-8255 or online chat for support. You can also text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis text line counselor. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org

  • France hit by 3rd virus surge; culture minister in hospital

    France’s high-profile culture minister has been hospitalized for COVID-19, the latest senior official to become ill as the nation faces a third surge of coronavirus infections, this one propelled by a highly contagious variant first found in Britain. Roselyne Bachelot, 74, announced last weekend that she tested positive and her hospitalization was made public Wednesday, just as Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne left the hospital, tweeting “I’m relieved.” The virus has been gaining steam in France, with ICUs in the Paris region, the north and southeast France bursting at the seams.

  • Florida trans community speaks out against youth sports bill

    Absolute fear — that's what Faith Muller, the founder of LGBTQ support organization PFLAG Riverview, sees on the faces of families and kids in the LGBTQ community when laws like House Bill 1475 are proposed, she told Axios.The latest: The bill, which would ban transgender girls from participating in youth sports starting July 1, just passed through its education subcommittee and is headed to the floor for a vote.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What it means: Equality Florida's director of transgender equality, Gina Duncan, told Axios the bill is part of a nationally orchestrated attack on transgender youth with similar bills being proposed around the nation."This isn't about sports, it's another way to marginalize and demonize the transgender community." Gina DuncanThe other side: The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-Okeechobee) did not respond to Axios' request for comment. Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), who sponsored the bill's cross-file in the senate, pointed out to the Tampa Bay Times that the International Olympic Committee bans transgender women with high levels of testosterone from competing in women’s sports.But neither lawmaker could give the Times an example of a transgender student-athlete unfairly impacting competition in Florida.That's because there is no evidence of the problem, says Randy Bertrand, PFLAG Riverview member, Palm Coast resident and father of a transgender teenager.He points out that since 2013, a total of 11 transgender students in all sports of all ages have been approved by the Florida High School Athletic Association to play on teams that match their gender identity even if it doesn’t match the sex on their birth certificate.Plus: The bill could pose an even bigger problem for cisgender students, he says, since it may subject them to verify their biological sex through an anatomical exam, genetic or hormone testing.What they're saying: Former Orange County House Representative Amy Mercado told Axios the bill reminded her of transgender daughter's struggle to pass physical education even before she came out."The fight then was that she didn’t want to be part of the team and change out (of her clothes). ... She would rather fail or take the class online than have to subject herself to bullying and safety concerns. What parent wants to hear that, ever?"Amy MercadoCindi Miller, an Apollo Beach resident who just started a league for women golfers in Hillsborough County, knows trans women can be athletes. She is one.In the 30 years she's been playing golf, Miller said her being a trans woman was never an issue whether she played with men or women."It’s more of a boogeyman premise. We’re so scared of what’s in the closet we don’t realize there’s nothing in the closet. When you turn the light on, unless they just refuse to open their eyes, you can clearly see there’s nothing to be scared of."Cindi MillerThis story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amazon Reportedly Demands That Delivery Drivers Submit to Invasive Biometric Surveillance or Be Fired

    AI-powered dash cams monitor a driver's every move and upload potentially risky incidents to the cloud for review.

  • Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge, sources say

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. COVAX has so far received 17.7 million AstraZeneca doses from the SII, of the 60.5 million doses India has shipped in total, and many countries are relying on the programme to immunise their citizens. There have been no vaccine exports from India since Thursday, the foreign ministry's website shows, as the country expands its own immunisation effort.

  • Sharon Stone Says She and Her Sister Decided 'Together' to Reveal They Were Sexually Abused in New Memoir

    The actress details the abuse in her forthcoming memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice

  • Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s *Officially* in “Love” With Travis Barker in Romantic Note

    GAHHH, MY HEART.

  • Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark puts March Madness, No. 1 UConn on notice with 35-point showcase

    If No. 1 seed UConn wins Tuesday night it'll be Sweet Sixteen freshman faceoff everyone circled on the brackets.

  • US officials say migrants are being told to come to the border. Here's what they're hearing from smugglers and from Russia

    US officials say the increase in migrants arriving at the border is a response to rumors and "disinformation" spread by smugglers and bigger foes.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Office' on their first and last episodes

    Here's what the beloved characters, like Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, on the hit NBC mockumentary were doing on their first and last episodes.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • Missing woman found naked inside a Florida storm drain. How she got there is bizarre

    A 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued Tuesday after she was found trapped inside a storm drain just a few feet away from a busy Delray Beach thoroughfare. The bizarre rescue began early Tuesday during rush hour when a good Samaritan heard yelling coming from a drain on Atlantic Avenue and called 911, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. The woman told officers she went for a swim in a canal near her boyfriend’s home in West Delray Beach on March 3, according to Delray Beach police.

  • Brazil becomes 2nd nation to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

    Brazil topped 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, becoming the second country to do so amid a spike in infections that has seen the South American country report record death tolls in recent days. The United States reached the grim milestone on Dec. 14, but has a larger population than Brazil. On Wednesday, Brazil's health ministry reported 2,009 daily COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic total to 300,685.

  • Michael Keaton reveals he's undecided on Batman role in The Flash movie, says COVID-19 will 'determine everything'

    The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script sent to him as he's concentrating on another project.

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.