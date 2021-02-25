Border Patrol officer sneaks Mexican woman into US to be her nanny in Texas, feds say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

A Border Patrol officer is accused of sneaking a Mexican woman into the U.S. to be her nanny, authorities say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, was charged with conspiring to transport an illegal alien and making false statements after undercover agents and surveillance video caught her bringing the woman across a Laredo border crossing, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

In June, an anonymous tipster told the federal agency that Walker employed a live-in caretaker and nanny who didn’t have permission to work in the U.S., according to a criminal complaint. For nearly eight months, agents watched Walker’s home and saw an unidentified woman housekeeping and caring for children at Walker’s home, the complaint says.

They later identified her as a Mexican citizen with a non-immigrant visa that did not allow her to live or work in the U.S., the complaint says.

On Jan. 2, a surveillance camera captured Walker meeting the woman in the middle of the bridge at the Laredo Port of Entry and escorting her to a checkpoint, the complaint says. She’s accused of using another officer’s login information to scan the woman’s documentation and grant her entry, authorities say.

When the woman tried to enter the U.S. 10 days later, officers investigating the case met her on the bridge. She admitted to providing childcare and housekeeping services for Walker, the complaint says.

The woman told investigators Walker helped her circumvent the COVID-19 travel ban by arranging for an appointment at a plasma donation center on Jan. 2, the complaint says.

Walker is accused of lying about wiring money to the woman and falsely identifying her as an aunt, authorities say. She later provided a written statement admitting she paid her directly, the complaint says.

Walker could go to prison for up to 20 years if convicted of the conspiracy charge and five years for the false statement charge.

The woman from Mexico was detained as a material witness in the case.

Abandoned by smuggler, immigrant woman survives 6 days in Texas winter storm, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • Abandoned by smuggler, immigrant woman survives 6 days in Texas winter storm, feds say

    An immigrant woman abandoned by a smuggler survived six days in the Texas winter storm, authorities say.

  • Gavin Williamson says he would take out ‘vaccine passport’ as review into ‘Covid certificates’ under way

    Gavin Williamson today became the first Cabinet minister to say he will take out a “vaccine passport” if it means being allowed back to the theatre, restaurants and cinemas again. "I think I would probably do pretty much sort of anything to be able to enjoy all those lovely things,” the Education Secretary told LBC. One idea in Government is to adapt the NHS app on smartphones to hold a proof of “vaccine status” and test results, with encryption to keep data secure and facial recognition to stop it being borrowed by other people.

  • People On TikTok Are Using Hydrocolloid Bandages Instead of Pimple Patches

    Should I try this or no?

  • Chrissy Teigen Asked President Joe Biden To Unfollow Her So She Could Tweet Like Herself Again

    "I must ask you to please lord unfollow me."

  • Philadelphia police release new video in search for sexual assault suspect

    Man accused of targeting 55-year-old woman in Macy’s store; WTXF’s Dave Schratwieser reports.

  • Bald eagles take turns tending nest with 2 eggs

    A pair of bald eagles is taking turns tending their two eggs at the top of a pine tree near a Southern California lake. The eggs are expected to hatch in mid-March. (Feb. 23)

  • How corporate America leaves behind Black professionals

    Across cities, companies and industries, Black professionals are underrepresented in the top jobs.Why it matters: Fixing the broken pipeline for Black executives is not only the right thing to do, but improving boardroom diversity has also been proven to drive profits.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: A pair of new reports, from McKinsey and Glassdoor, show the plethora of cultural, geographic and other barriers that keep Black workers out of the C-suite.By the numbers: Black Americans make up 12% of the U.S. population. They're proportionately represented in entry-level professional jobs (12%), but underrepresented at the manager level (7%). Black professionals are even more severely underrepresented at the senior manager, VP and SVP levels (4%).On the other hand, Black workers are overrepresented (18%) in the low-paying jobs in food service, e-commerce and beyond that are on the pandemic front lines.If corporate America sticks to its current trajectory, it'll take Black professionals 95 years to get to 12% representation at the manager level, per McKinsey.What's happening: A range of factors are hindering progress.60% of Black workers live in the South, which has far fewer job growth centers than other parts of the country, according to the McKinsey analysis. Put another way, only 1 in 10 Black workers live in cities with high projected growth, like Seattle or Provo, Utah.Black workers are overrepresented in front-line jobs that pay hourly wages. "It's hard to see the pathways from those jobs to more lucrative jobs in the economy," says Lareina Yee, McKinsey's chief diversity and inclusion officer. "You don't see much jump for Black workers from hourly to salaried."And even for Black professionals who are in lucrative jobs, attrition rates are high.Those attrition rates can too often be linked to company culture.Just 53% of Black employees believed their co-workers valued and embraced diversity, compared with 75% of white employees, McKinsey found.And Glassdoor's analysis of company reviews across its platform found that Black employees report below-average experiences at work at many prominent firms. Black workers gave Amazon an overall company rating of 3.2/5, compared with the average rating of 3.9. Macy's got a 2.7 from Black employees, compared with a 3.4 average. Black workers rated Citi 3.4, and the average rating was 3.9.Worth noting: Some companies saw higher-than-average ratings from their Black employees. At Kroger, Black reviewers gave a 3.6 versus the 3.2 average."This suggests that there is not just one culture at Amazon or Google or Facebook," says Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor. "Just as our society creates pockets of inequality, companies create them, too."The good news: While the geographic and industry concentration of Black workers is a major structural issue, companies do have a great deal of control over culture, and they can take steps to make their Black employees' experiences more equitable, experts say.Companies can start adding transparency to recruiting and promotion processes, setting up ways in which employees can report discrimination, and hold aggressors accountable, Patrick McKay, a professor of human resource management at Temple University, told me.The problem is "deep down, organizations are highly inertial," he says.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • More Than 80 Positive COVID Cases At Harvard Business School

    Positive cases occurring during HBS' hybrid teaching model The post More Than 80 Positive COVID Cases At Harvard Business School appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • South Dakota attorney general faces impeachment following deadly car accident

    Articles of impeachment have been filed against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R), after new evidence emerged in a fatal car crash he was involved in last September. The accident took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, as Ravnsborg drove home from a Republican fundraiser. Ravnsborg initially told investigators he thought he hit an animal, but after returning to the scene the next day, he found the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors last week — careless driving, driving out of his lane, and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone — and faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released video of two three-hour interviews between Ravnsborg and investigators, recorded on Sept. 14 and 30. During the Sept. 30 interview, Ravnsborg is told that detectives found a pair of broken reading glasses inside his vehicle that had belonged to Boever. "His face was in your windshield, Jason," one investigator told him. "Think about that." Ravnsborg denied seeing the glasses and a flashlight Boever was carrying; the light was still on when detectives arrived at the accident scene on Sept. 13. After the interviews were made public, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) called on Ravnsborg to resign, and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers filed two articles of impeachment against him. "This is not political and it is not personal," state Rep. Will Mortenson (R) told the Argus Leader. "Again, I do not believe Attorney General Ravnsborg belongs in prison, but I know he does not belong in the Office of the Attorney General anymore." A private spokesman for Ravnsborg said he will not step down. Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin, told The Washington Post the videos are proof that Ravnsborg "knew there was a dead man in that ditch. He knew what he hit and he lied." Nemec doesn't understand why Ravnsborg was charged with misdemeanors, and had been "hoping he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter, but that didn't happen. He's grossly undercharged." More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpInvestors say Trump properties are worthless until his name is removedIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.

  • El Chapo's wife facing life in prison and $10m fine as she is ordered to remain in US jail

    The wife of Mexican drug lord El Chapo has been told by a US judge that she could face life in prison and a $10 million (£7m) fine for helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plotting his prison break. Emma Coronel Auspiro, 31, a former beauty queen who has two children with Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC on Monday. A judge in Washington DC ordered that Coronel, a dual US-Mexican national, remain in prison until her lawyers are able to present a bail package. Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi argued the US believes Coronel should remain jailed, claiming that she “worked closely with the command-and-control structure” of the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico. Mr Nardozzi said Coronel had access to criminal associates, including other members of the cartel, and "financial means to generate a serious risk of flight."

  • Just Energy says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge

    The electricity and gas provider, however, said the total energy cost for the month of February may be impacted by higher usage because of the winter storms sweeping across Texas. Electricity prices in the state soared last week as utilities scrambled to meet a surge in heating demand during the historic winter storm. On Monday, Just Energy, whose units Amigo Energy and Tara Energy also operate in Texas, forecast a $250 million loss from the storms and said it was talking with key stakeholders to address liquidity issues.

  • $16 million mansion for sale near New Orleans, but act fast. Beyoncé had her eye on it

    The sprawling French Provincial estate is Louisiana’s priciest home.

  • Texas residents deal with fallout from brutal winter storms

    Marcus Moore reports from Dallas, Texas, with the latest from the aftermath of the deadly ice and snowstorm that hit the state last week.

  • Mass. doctor on J&J COVID-19 vaccine, effectiveness

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious disease at Brigham and Women's Hospital, discusses the anticipated approval of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness.

  • Postmaster General Taunts Dems: You’re Stuck With Me for Good

    Jim Watson./GettyLouis DeJoy had a defiant message on Wednesday for those craving to see him ousted as U.S. Postmaster General: “Get used to me.”The comment came after Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked the embattled U.S. Postal Service chief how long he would remain as Postmaster General—“long time,” DeJoy spat back—during a Wednesday hearing in the House Oversight Committee.That exchange was indicative of the entire proceeding, which was frequently chippy, combative, and fueled by Democratic lawmakers’ outrage over DeJoy’s handling of the USPS at a time of worsening mail delays and difficult questions about the service’s long-term viability.DeJoy’s crack to Cooper made Democrats’ blood boil even more. But he may have a point, at least for now: because the postmaster general is installed by the service’s board of governors—and not by the president—it means that President Joe Biden, or Congress, cannot fire DeJoy even if they wanted to.His removal would only be possible when Biden fills Democratic vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors, which has the authority to hire and fire postmasters general. Confirming those spots in the Senate will take time, though the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Biden has identified three nominees to move forward.In the meantime, though, Democratic lawmakers are working with DeJoy on urgent legislation to reform the agency’s finances and employee pension burden, even while many publicly call for his resignation.To many Democrats, DeJoy’s performance on Wednesday on Capitol Hill may make that balancing act harder: they found much to dislike not only in what the postmaster general said, but how he said it.“I gotta say—I just don’t think the postmaster gets it,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee who questioned DeJoy on Wednesday about the agency’s delivery standards. “I think it’s time for him to go.”“I thought he approached a lot of our questions with that exact same attitude, which was one of sneering condescension,” Krishnamoorthi told The Daily Beast after the hearing, invoking DeJoy’s response to Cooper. “That’s not gonna fly, man. Not gonna fly.”Wednesday’s hearing was the second time in DeJoy’s short tenure that he has been subjected to a high-profile grilling in the House Oversight Committee. Shortly after taking the USPS’ top job in June 2020, delays and irregularities quickly began to mount—a particularly alarming development for lawmakers on the eve of an election in which more voters than ever planned to vote by mail.Biden to Nominate 3 New USPS Board Members, Opening Path to Oust DeJoyIn a contentious August 2020 hearing, Democrats interrogated the former logistics executive and GOP mega-donor on everything from cuts in overtime hours to the price of a stamp. Questioning from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) produced a memorable DeJoy response: “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.”By the time House Democrats called DeJoy back to Capitol Hill this week, their worst fears about the USPS delays’ impact on the voting system had failed to materialize. But they still had plenty of questions about DeJoy’s stewardship of the USPS: in October, the USPS inspector general issued a report finding that the changes DeJoy made to delivery schedules and protocol led to the worsening delays. Already battered by the pandemic, the USPS limped into a busy holiday season, and is now providing the poorest service that many longtime observers of the agency have ever seen.Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), a member of the Oversight panel, was a 29-year veteran of the USPS before she came to Congress. She told The Daily Beast after the hearing that she has never seen the service in such dire straits as it is now: “I don’t think we’ve ever confronted this,” she said.The unprecedented delays are happening around the country. In Washington, D.C., just 40 percent of all first-class mail arrived on time by the end of December 2020—compared to nearly 90 percent the same time the year before. Chicago residents are receiving holiday packages a month-and-a-half late. Lawmakers are inundated with calls and emails from frustrated constituents looking for answers; this week, 33 senators signed a letter to DeJoy asking him to explain the recent delays.DeJoy apologized for those delays at the top of Wednesday’s hearing. “We must acknowledge that during this peak season we fell far short of meeting our service goals,” he said. “I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays"But Lawrence expressed concern about DeJoy’s forthcoming “strategic plan” to get the USPS through this difficult stretch. Though the postmaster general has not revealed specifics, he testified on Wednesday that he will propose cuts to delivery standards, including the standard that local mail be delivered within two days. Democrats believe that would be a disastrous move at a time when the USPS is struggling to compete with private-sector competitors, particularly if it is coupled with consumer cost increases, which DeJoy has suggested.“To say that’s what’s bold and needed… that’s not leadership,” said Lawrence. “He has to prove himself. He heard us loud and clear, that he needs to prove himself.”The Michigan Democrat stopped short of saying that DeJoy deserved removal, and told The Daily Beast that she and other Democrats are working with the USPS on postal reform legislation. On Wednesday, CNN reported that Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) was supportive of working with DeJoy to pass reforms.In the wake of the new political reality in Washington, the postmaster general has begun to attempt outreach to Democratic lawmakers. Lawrence said that during the last administration, DeJoy did not take her calls or respond to her—but after the 2020 election, they had a “cordial” call.Other Democrats see any charm offensive as too little, too late. Krishnamoorthi said he is supportive of working with whatever USPS leadership is in office in order to pass reforms, but argued that DeJoy should go as soon as is possible.Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), a senior member of the Oversight Committee, issued a statement after DeJoy’s hearing hailing Biden’s nomination of three appointees to the USPS Board of Governors—and explicitly stated his hope they would remove DeJoy. “These nominations are an important first step toward reforming the Postal Service,” said Connolly. “My hope is the newly constituted Board will do the right thing and bring in a new, qualified Postmaster General.”A majority of the nine-member board would be required to support DeJoy’s removal. Currently, there are four Republican appointees, and two Democratic appointees. If all Biden’s choices are confirmed, Democrats would hold a majority on the board.The Republicans on the Oversight Committee had questions for DeJoy about mail delays, but largely cast him as a victim in an anti-Trump Democratic crusade. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the panel, compared the party’s concerns about USPS delays—and Trump’s potential role in those delays—to the Trump impeachment investigation he said was predicated on “baseless conspiracies.”Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), meanwhile, suggested that the root cause of USPS delays was actually the Black Lives Matter protests that took place over the summer, and read articles from fringe outlets like the Gateway Pundit to prove his point. And Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) raised the unfounded belief in widespread conspiracies about election fraud while saying it was not time to get into “specifics.”At one point, tempers flared when Connolly said that Republicans who voted to object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 had “no right to lecture” anyone on the dangers of partisanship.Democrats left more concerned about the fate of the USPS, however, than the state of things in Congress. “It’s not some theoretical concept,” said Krishnamoorthi. “It’s not some abstract issue, it’s real for every single one of us… I’ve gotta tell you, people are starting to work around the mail, which is a scary concept.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The more data we get, the more it seems vaccinated people aren't spreading the coronavirus

    A preliminary study from Israel suggests people vaccinated against COVID-19 have lower viral loads, which are linked to less spread of the virus.

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Stars? Nope, those are 25,000 supermassive black holes — and they took years to find

    Each tiny white dot is a supermassive black hole located in its own faraway galaxy.

  • 14 Marvel shows are coming to Disney Plus from 'Secret Invasion' to 'I Am Groot' - here they all are

    Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney Plus. Here's when you can expect "Ms. Marvel," "WandaVision," and more.

  • Biden revokes Trump orders on 'anarchist' cities and more

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by Donald Trump, including one that sought to cut funding from several cities the 45th president deemed “anarchist” havens and another mandating that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic. Since taking office last month, Biden has revoked dozens of Trump orders and issued dozens more of his own as he’s sought to target foundational aspects of Trump's legacy and promote aspect of his own agenda without going through Congress. The latest slate of revocations targeted a grab-bag of issues, including a few that Trump signed in his last months in office.