Border Patrol Releasing More Than 200 Migrants A Day Onto Streets of Nogales

Open book repository Project Gutenberg has turned thousands of its titles into audiobooks practically overnight using synthetic speech, available now for download or streaming on multiple services. Making an audiobook via traditional narration naturally takes quite a long time even in the best case, and of course the reader must be paid for their time and there is the matter of editing and publishing. For many titles it doesn't make sense financially to produce an audiobook, meaning many older and more obscure titles remain difficult for people who prefer that format to consume.