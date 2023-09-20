Border Patrol Releasing More Than 200 Migrants A Day Onto Streets of Nogales
Border issues are continuing even after the end of Title 42. Now in Nogales, the mayor says over 200 migrants are being released into the streets a day.
Border issues are continuing even after the end of Title 42. Now in Nogales, the mayor says over 200 migrants are being released into the streets a day.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
Myra Magdalen's viral interior design style includes a wall devoted to worms and an homage to the dad from "Jimmy Neutron." The post Who is TikToker Myra Magdalen, and why is she going viral for having the weirdest bedroom decor ever? appeared first on In The Know.
Grocery inflation and margin expansion are two top concerns for Instacart.
Instacart's performance could be an indicator of the strength of the IPO market.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
White and Seacrest will work together following the new season, which is Pat Sajak's last. All your news as the "Wheel" turns.
A college student is sharing how she transformed her T-shirt into an adorable minidress. The post College student gives DIY for T-shirt dress to wear to ‘game day with your besties’ appeared first on In The Know.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Congress keeps getting older, even as Americans clamor for younger leaders.
Why are many fish oil supplements going bad, and how can you tell? Here's what experts say.
As a GOP stalemate appears to be getting deeper, the financial world is now planning for a government shutdown that some consider inevitable.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
"What is the female version of the Roman Empire? What is something random that we all think about on a very regular basis that is female-specific?" The post What is the female equivalent to the now-viral question ‘How often do men think about the Roman Empire’? appeared first on In The Know.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Two of the three main characters on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" (2004-2007) open up about mental health struggles in their 20s.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Google is developing an AI-powered microscope that incorporates intelligence enhancements to overlay visual indicators in real-time, allegedly making it easier to classify samples and identify cancer cells. The tool is being prototyped and rolled in partnership with the Department of Defense.
The latest numbers show Trump gaining and Biden slipping ahead of the 2024 election.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Open book repository Project Gutenberg has turned thousands of its titles into audiobooks practically overnight using synthetic speech, available now for download or streaming on multiple services. Making an audiobook via traditional narration naturally takes quite a long time even in the best case, and of course the reader must be paid for their time and there is the matter of editing and publishing. For many titles it doesn't make sense financially to produce an audiobook, meaning many older and more obscure titles remain difficult for people who prefer that format to consume.