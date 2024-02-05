Border Patrol returns 600-year-old cultural artifact to Mexico

The pot returned in January was crafted in northern Mexico between 900 and 1521 A.D. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A centuries-old cultural artifact was returned to Mexico at the end of January, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Monday.

The clay pot crafted more than 600 years ago in northern Mexico between 900 and 1521 A.D. was returned to Mexican officials in a January 31 repatriation ceremony at Mexico's Consulate in Boston.

"On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it is my honor to return this piece of cultural heritage to the people of Mexico," Julio Caravia, CBP's Boston Area Port Director, said.

The pot was sold at auction in 2011 when the buyer relinquished his purchase to federal agents. Mexico's Consul General in Boston filed a petition for the property, which was then granted last March by the Office of Trade, Regulations, and Rulings.

The CBP explained that cultural artifacts often are looted or stolen, then sold for personal profit in the billion-dollar antiquities market.

The 600-year-old pot was returned to Mexico through the Treaty of Cooperation, which makes it possible for the return of cultural and other historic property between Mexico and the U.S. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

In June 2023, CBP returned to Greece dozens of stolen ancient coins in what was called the largest collection of its kind to be intercepted and repatriated by CBP.

Caravia said the agency will not allow smugglers to profit from such theft and are committed to identifying, rescuing and returning "these precious antiquities to their rightful homes."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's investigation agency received a July 2016 Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty request from Mexico regarding specific cultural heritage properties that were illegally removed from Mexico, including the clay pot.

An agreement between the U.S. and Mexico -- the Treaty of Cooperation -- makes it possible for the return of cultural and other historic property between the two countries.

"Although the 600-year journey of this piece is unclear, what we do know is the future resting place of the artifact will be its rightful home in Mexico," Michael Krol, Special Agent in Charge of New England's Homeland Security Investigations, said during the repatriation.