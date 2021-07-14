Border Patrol seizes more than $4 million in Puerto Rican cocaine bust

Border Patrol officials seized a massive amount of cocaine during a drug bust in Puerto Rico this week.

Border Patrol agents in the Ramey sector and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces for Rapid Action seized 343 lbs. of cocaine on Monday, which has an estimated street value of $4.6 million, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officers found 136 bricks of cocaine in seven different bales.

One man from the Dominican Republic was arrested during the seizure. Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Agency have custody of the migrant and the illegal drugs for investigation.

Between the Ramey sector of CBP and the San Juan field office, officials have seized more cocaine in the current uncompleted fiscal year than in any of the previous three years. The amount confiscated so far in 2021, 31,956 lbs., is more than three times the total amount taken in 2018, 10,119 lbs.

Officers seized more cocaine in October and November 2020, which counts toward this year's tally, than in any two-month period dating back to the end of 2017.

