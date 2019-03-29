Border Patrol struggling to hire, keep agents, but may never get 5,000 Trump ordered

When U.S. Border Patrol agents called on the patrol's air unit to provide overhead coverage for operations, about four out of five requests were rejected over three recent years.

The reason? A lack of pilots.

And the staffing crisis at Border Patrol doesn't end with pilots.

As President Donald Trump's attention is focused on building a border wall to keep out unwanted migrants, the Border Patrol's "human wall" is in a serious state of disrepair, according to a USA TODAY review of government documents, congressional testimony and interviews with agents.

The Border Patrol, a component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, faces a crisis in hiring, training and retaining agents as well as keeping track of what exactly its 19,555 agents are doing at any given time, according to internalwatchdogreports.

As the Border Patrol struggles to maintain current workforce levels, its greatest challenge will be President Trump's executive order from two years ago calling for the hiring of an additional 5,000 agents to seal off the southern border.

Since that Jan. 25, 2017, order, what should have been a flood of hiring has been, at best, a trickle. In 2018, the agency added 118 Border Patrol agents, with only three stationed along the southern border.

That shortfall is part of the reason Trump has deployed thousands of National Guardsmen and active-duty military troops to the southern border and has left agency officials questioning whether the 5,000-agent goal will ever be realized.

"I can't necessarily say whether we'll be able to meet it at this point," said Temea Simmons-Collins, acting executive director for the talent management directorate at Customs and Border Protection.

'Breaking point has arrived'

When acting Inspector General John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security appeared before the House Appropriations Committee on Homeland Security on March 6, he voiced similar reservations.

"They will be challenged to achieve their goals. They have not achieved their goals in the past," Kelly said at the hearing.

Even if the agency succeeds in recruiting and hiring thousands of agents, it wouldn't be able to train them properly, Kelly said.

"Our recent audit determined that the federal law enforcement training centers did not have the capacity to train all the law enforcement officers CBP and (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) intended to hire," Kelly told the subcommittee.

Vice President Mike Pence (right) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (second from right) watches Virtual Simulator Training during a visit to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Advanced Training Facility in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., on March 13, 2019. More

For two decades, and over multiple administrations, Border Patrol experienced steady growth. Border Patrol increased in size every year from 1994 to 2011, when it reached its peak of 21,444 agents. But the agency has been shedding agents ever since, dropping each of the next six years before the small increase in 2018.

"These personnel shortages create national security risks. They slow the movement of commerce and put an additional strain on already overworked border enforcement workforce," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a member of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Management and Accountability, said at a hearing in March on the agency's hiring challenges.

On a visit Wednesday to El Paso, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said the record-breaking number of asylum-seeking families has completely overwhelmed his agents' ability to house and process them.

"The breaking point has arrived," McAleenan said.

