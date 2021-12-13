Border Patrol takes 15 Cuban migrants into custody in the Keys

The day before the U.S. Coast Guard rescued three Cuban migrants from a sinking boat off the Florida Keys, an even larger group arrived on the shores of the island chain.

The group of 15 men arrived in a small homemade wooden boat shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday on Summerland Key, which is one of the Lower Keys of the archipelago, according to the Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Division Chief Adam Hoffner said they will be processed for removal.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard saved three people on a sinking migrant vessel about four miles off Sombrero Beach in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.