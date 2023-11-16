Border Patrol at Wellesley Island seize 68 pounds of marijuana; man charged

Nov. 16—THERESA — Border Patrol agents at the Wellesley Island Station seized about 68 pounds of marijuana being smuggled into the United States.

A news release from Border Patrol states that agents initiated a traffic stop for an immigration inspection on Route 411. Agents found two large garbage bags containing 65 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Border Patrol states that the marijuana has a street value of more than $209,000.

Though recreational marijuana use is legal in New York, trafficking marijuana remains illegal under state and federal law.

Border Patrol did not identify the person arrested but did say he is a man and is a U.S. citizen.

They said he was turned over to the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis and was remanded to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.