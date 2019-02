Border wall projects slated for February facing opposition in the Rio Grande Valley

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As the federal government prepares to begin construction of barriers and fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, activists in the Rio Grande Valley are joining forces to oppose the projects.

The groups that gathered over the weekend in Mission include the No Border Wall coalition and the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas

Construction equipment arrived in South Texas on Monday as announced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in November.

The National Butterfly Center posted a photo Sunday that shows an excavator parked next to its property.

Construction would cut through the butterfly center, a nearby state park, and a century-old Catholic chapel next to the river, according to maps release by Customs and Border Protection in September.

The agency intends to build 25 miles of concrete walls to the height of the existing flood-control levee in Hidalgo County next to the Rio Grande, the river that forms the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. On top of the concrete walls, CBP will install 18-foot steel posts and clear a 150-foot enforcement zone in front.

The projects are being funded by more than $600 million approved by Congress in March, according to reports.

More: Tiny chapel near Rio Grande at center of legal fight

Customs and Border Protection has pushed ahead with building what’s already funded.

President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in additional funding for new barriers along the border remains unfulfilled. Trump remains at odds with top Democrats on his effort to make good on campaign promises to build a “big, beautiful” wall, which led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Trump is expected to address the matter during his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Beatriz Alvarado on Twitter: @CallerBetty

FY18 RGV Border Constructio... by on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Border wall projects slated for February facing opposition in the Rio Grande Valley