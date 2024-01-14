Borderland honors life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is gathering Sunday afternoon, Jan. 14, at a Central El Paso church to remember the life and legacy of slain civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., on the eve of the national holiday celebrating his life.

A celebration and observance is being held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 3400 Wyoming Ave. The event is scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is “It Starts with Me: Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity.”

The guest speaker will be Rabbi Ben Zeidman of Temple Mount Sinai.

The event is being put on by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of El Paso. All members of the community are invited to this free event.

