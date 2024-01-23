Borderland residents concerned about auto burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For many, their car is considered their second home — a very personal space where they even eat at times.

This is why having your car broken into is considered a significant invasion of privacy and personal property.

Some Borderland residents are currently experiencing this frustration, with burglars attempting to break into cars.

“They were all going to different houses, spreading out and picking a car to break into,” said one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

After trying various cars, the thieves found several unlocked vehicles, stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of valuables from one, the concerned resident said.

Karen Reilly, a Northeast El Paso resident, woke up to find her trunk open and discovered her daughter’s cheerleading backpack, holding approximately $750 in valuables, was stolen.

In the future, she said: “We are locking our cars every night, leaving our porch lights on, and investing in ring cameras.”

Surveillance cameras are increasingly popular nowadays.

Dan Trujillo, a spokesman for the Las Cruces Police Department, said there has been about a 4% increase in auto burglaries from 2022 to 2023. The main culprits are often young teens, he said.

Experts like Trujillo recommend simple protocols to avoid such incidents, including keeping valuables inside the house, installing video surveillance, and always locking your car.

Car burglaries are considered “opportunity crimes,” where burglars seek easy access through lowered windows and unlocked doors, Trujillo said.

Most importantly, if you see any suspicious activity report it to local authorities immediately.

