‘Borderland Warhol’ opens up his first gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Patrick Gabaldon’s art has become a staple in the Borderland region. With vibrant depictions of desert life and lively portraits, he was able to turn his dream into reality and open up his first gallery.

A brick house on 1311 Kansas St. is where Gabaldon started creating some of his first pieces of art about a decade ago.

After finishing law school in San Antonio, he moved back into the house that is now a home for his artwork.

He currently works as an attorney for the Public Defender’s Office and finds peace in creating art.

“After a day of working on a case, and then to kind of shut that side of my brain off and turn a different side on and start painting and try and relieve some of the stress,” Gabaldon said.

He is a self-taught artist who draws inspiration from the El Paso desert and the life it grows.

He also enjoys drawing portraits of El Paso’s prominent figures or anyone who commissions him.

“I love El Paso, I love the region, and what I love most is the people. So doing portraits of my friends and family or people I respect around on the border, it was a pretty easy, pretty short step to do that,” he explained.

Over the years he has seen the art community grow in the Sun City.

“My favorite things about El Paso and the art community is that everyone is so wildly different in their skills and what they create, and so it makes for this really incredible collection of creative vision here,” he added.

He extends his gratitude to the community that continuously supports him and allows him to keep sharing his art, now creating a space for everyone to visit and enjoy the paintings of vibrant cacti, unique stickers and even socks.

“I’m able to do this is because the community and people and other artists supported me when I didn’t necessarily believe in myself, others believed in me. So, we’re just super thankful to have support,” he said.

The gallery on 1311 Kansas St. will be open on Saturday Dec. 16 and 23 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Viewings by appointment will be available in January.

