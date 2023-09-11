Borderlands Dev Gearbox Might Be Getting Sold Off Soon
Gearbox Software, the studio most well-known for the Borderlands franchise, is reportedly up for sale as parent company Embracer Group considers options to “shore up its finances,” according to a September 11 Reuters report.
Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters that various third parties have expressed interest in purchasing Gearbox from Embracer Group, with the Sweden-based holding company working with both investment bank firms Aream & Co and Goldman Sachs to explore a possible sale. Unnamed “international gaming groups” are among the likely buyers; however, Reuters’ anonymous sources said that a deal may not actually happen, though they didn’t provide a reason why.
Read more
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Flub Apology for Masterson Letters
Check Out These Special Valve Stem Caps That A NASCAR Team Used To Cheat Tire Pressure Rules
Joey Chestnut Suffers Spectacular Loss in Eating Competition
More from Kotaku
Lewis Hamilton Could Lose His First Formula 1 Title In A Court Case
Christina Ricci shares a statement on how “awesome guys” can still be predators
Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.