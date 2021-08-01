Borderlands: More Investment, Manufacturing Jobs For Mexico

FreightWaves
·5 min read

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: More investment, manufacturing jobs for Mexico; new 3,000-acre logistics hub for Texas; TUM Logistics acquires 110 Kenworth tractors; and CBP seizes 6 kilos of DMT en route to Arkansas.

More Investment, Manufacturing Jobs For Mexico

Four companies recently announced big plans in Mexico, including a new factory and several major expansion projects.

Phillips Industries, Grupo Industrial Saltillo (BMV: GISSAA), Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK), and Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) join a recent wave of companies spending money and creating manufacturing jobs south of the border.

The latest round of investments totals more than $200 million and will create 3,100 jobs.

Jorge Canavati, principal at J. Canavati & Co., said the recent investments by companies in Mexico are a "good example of regional economic integration."

J. Canavati & Co. is a San Antonio-based company that provides international logistics and trade consulting. Canavati is also chairman of the San Antonio chamber of the Global Chamber of Commerce.

"What is working is the U.S. economy is fired up on all cylinders and Mexico is the supplier," Canavati told FreightWaves. "The United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement is a platform for all this to take place."

Stanley Black & Decker is moving forward with its new plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, according to real estate investment fund Fibra Nova.

"Fibra Nova has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Stanley Black & Decker for a $37 million, 499,000-square-foot building in Hermosillo, Sonora," the company said in a Tuesday announcement.

Fibra Nova is a Mexican real estate investment fund based in Chihuahua City, Mexico.

New Britain, Connecticut-based Stanley Black & Decker is a manufacturer of industrial tools and household hardware. The company initially announced the $50 million Hermosillo facility in April.

Stanley Black & Decker said the facility is expected to open by the end of the year and will employ about 1,800 people, according to a release.

Whirlpool Corp. announced July 20 it is investing more than $110 million to expand its factory in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company is adding 322,917 square feet to the facility to manufacture a new line of refrigerator doors.

Whirlpool's investment will take place over three years and could add up to 1,000 jobs, according to Eduardo Elizondo, vice president of Whirlpool's operation in Mexico.

"A large amount of what we are doing in Ramos Arizpe is for export for the United States and Canada," Puente told news outlet Milenio. "We export to more than 100 countries from here and we want to continue expanding our horizons."

Automotive parts supplier Phillips Industries announced on July 22 it is investing $20 million to expand its plant in Arteaga, Mexico. The investment will expand the factory by 180,000 square feet and add 300 jobs.

Santa Fe Springs, California-based Phillips Industries manufactures advanced electrical and air brake system components for commercial trucks and trailers.

Automotive parts supplier Grupo Industrial Saltillo (GIS) announced on July 22 an investment of $30 million to expand its plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The expansion will create a new foundry line to manufacture brackets and calipers.

"A better outlook of the automotive industry for the rest of the year and 2022 have led us to make this announcement about this significant investment," GIS CEO Manuel Rivera said in a statement.

The company did not specify how many jobs the expansion will create. GIS is based in Saltillo, Mexico, and employs more than 9,000 people at 18 factories in Mexico, Europe, and Asia. The company also has a distribution center in Laredo, Texas.

Deepak Chhugani, founder and CEO of Nuvocargo, said his company has been experiencing a huge increase in freight volumes in the automotive and food/beverage sectors in recent months.

Nuvocargo is a digital logistics platform for cross-border trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

"With peak produce season here, we expect this positive trend to hold and for exports to continue to grow in the months ahead," Chhugani told FreightWaves. "We've seen this trend directly with our customers as our number of monthly shipments has grown more than 5x compared to the first half of 2020."

New 3,000-Acre Logistics Hub For South Texas

TNW Corp., a privately held operator of short-line railroads and logistics centers, has been selected to co-develop a 3,000-acre inland logistics facility for the Port of Victoria.

Dallas-based TNW will work with the Victoria County Navigation District and provide the facility's rail operations.

Located in Victoria, Texas, the port is a shallow-draft inland facility located in the southeast part of the state. The port offers shippers access to the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as rail and highway access to major Texas cities such as Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

"TNW's industry knowledge and resources in railroading and logistics will add significant value for our customers, who will be able to take advantage of transportation and service options as our port grows and expands," Port of Victoria Executive Director Sean Stibich said in a statement.

TUM Logistics Acquires 110 Kenworth Tractors

Mexico City-based TUM Logistics recently added 110 Kenworth T680 tractors to the company's fleet.

Miguel Quintanilla Hernández, vice president and general director of parent company Grupo TUM, said the units will be used for FedEx Express Mexico, one of TUM's biggest clients in the country.

Grupo Transportistas Unidos Mexicanos, known as Grupo TUM, is one of the largest carriers in Mexico with a fleet of over 1,800 trucks, 2,500 trailers, and 1,800 drivers. The company also has a cargo airline called TUM AeroCarga.

Memphis CBP Seizes DMT en Route To Arkansas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a shipment of the drug N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, in early June.

Officers were examining a package shipped from Mexico City described in the paperwork as "plant substrate premium-grade horticult." The shipment was headed to a residence in rural northeast Arkansas.

The shipment was tested by a lab and identified as DMT, weighing 6.1 kilos. The drugs have a street value of more than $200,000.

DMT can be used by researchers but requires approval from both the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and the Food and Drug Administration. However, officers said this shipment was most likely meant for illicit use.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

US wants to reclaim critical rare earth supply chain

Last-mile provider lays off more than 300 in Texas

Image by Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • You are not alone: How Carrie chose to share her miscarriage grief to help other women in their darkest hour

    Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, has taken the painful step of revealing that she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year in the hope that “sharing her grief” will help others. Mrs Johnson, who married her husband at a private ceremony at Westminster Abbey at the end of May, said the miscarriage had left her “heartbroken”. She has revealed that she is now pregnant again, news that she described as leaving her “like a bag of nerves”. The 33-year-old, whose son Wilfred is 14 mont

  • Alexander Vindman on truth and its consequences

    Twin brothers Alexander and Eugene Vindman, brought to America by their Ukrainian father, had stellar military careers in their adopted country, until Alexander filed a complaint against President Trump for impropriety in his phone call with the Ukrainian president, and later testified at Trump's first impeachment hearing. Correspondent David Martin talked with the Vindmans about duty and the firestorm that ensnared them both when Alexander spoke out, as retold in his memoir, "Here, Right Matters"; and with their father, Semyon, about the meaning of freedom for Soviet émigrés coming to America.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    It's my belief that if you put $50,000 to work right now in any of the following five stocks, they'd help you become a millionaire by 2040, or perhaps sooner. Don't be turned off by companies with market caps north of $100 billion. Often, businesses that have large market caps offer sustainably strong growth and/or profitability.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • Workhorse Has a Hidden Asset That Makes It a Buy

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen renewed enthusiasm recently. However, this optimism has provided little solace for long-time investors in Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS). The stock has more than doubled from its low point in May around $7 to a recent high of $18. WKHS stock closed today trading at $11.46 per share, which is a long way from its all-time high of $40. Source: Photo from WorkHorse.com WKHS stock is still in a downtrend, as it has not risen above its 200-day moving average of $18.29.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • 3 Cannabis Growth Stocks You Don't Want to Miss in August

    It's a fact of investing life that growth stocks are easier to find in growing industries than in mature or stagnating ones. With its 83 dispensaries in Florida and a small but growing number outside the state,  Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is one of the fastest-growing medicinal cannabis operators in the U.S. And Trulieve's growth is poised to accelerate thanks to its investment in new hubs outside the Sunshine State. By the end of this year, the company could be making as much as $850 million in revenue.

  • Wells Fargo, Hershey, and 9 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Wells Fargo and Hershey were among the many large U.S. companies that sweetened their dividends this week.

  • A Giant Fund Scooped Up AMC Stock, Bought More Tilray and Carnival

    New Jersey’s embattled pension initiated a position in AMC Entertainment, increased investments in marijuana stock Tilray and cruise giant Carnival, and slashed its stake in Alibaba.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Danny Vena (Fiverr International): One thing that has become clear in recent years is that a side hustle -- or a way to make a little money on the side -- is becoming the rule rather than the exception. Having the skills and desire alone, however, isn't enough to start the dough rolling in, as freelancers also need to find the businesses that require their services.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Not every dividend stock, though, provides both an attractive dividend and solid growth prospects. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in August (and beyond). Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) offers a dividend that yields close to 3%.

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The stock market has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, but that may not last much longer. It's uncertain when a stock market crash will hit, but one thing is for sure: It will strike eventually. It can be nerve-wracking to invest when the stock market is volatile or on the verge of a crash.

  • Retiring in the Next 5 Years? Make These Five Decisions Now

    These five moves could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra income over the course of your retirement.