Borderlands Research Institute, Visit Alpine team up for first-ever Wildlife Day

Jan. 24—Wildlife Day in Alpine, a brand-new partnership between the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University and Visit Alpine is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3.

Wildlife Day in Alpine is an opportunity to celebrate and learn about the creatures with whom we share the beautiful desert mountain landscape of the Big Bend region with a full day of free activities starting at 9 a.m., a news release said.

A guided hike on Hancock Hill and a guided birding excursion near Alpine Creek at Kokernot Lodge and Park are reservation-only and have limited spaces available.

At noon, learn about current wildlife research projects at a BRI "Lunch and Learn" event in the lobby of the Historic Holland Hotel.

In the afternoon, several downtown Alpine shops will offer wildlife-themed events and specials, including:

— Front Street Books: In-person wildlife cartooning and comic book signing

— Gallery on the Square: Wildlife conservation art

— Javelinas on Holland: Music, wildlife t-shirts, plushies and more

— Wassermann's: Visit with Carl the Camel

In the evening, the Granada Theatre will host a special screening of "Deep in the Heart," a visually stunning documentary narrated by Matthew McConaughey celebrating Texas' wildlife diversity and natural landscapes.

The film will be followed by a wildlife panel discussion with BRI experts on several subjects, including the current status of black bear populations in the Trans-Pecos and beyond.

For more information, go to www.visitalpinetx.com/wildlifeday.