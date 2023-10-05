Borderline bar owner convicted of embezzlement

The owner of the Borderline Bar & Grill was convicted Wednesday of embezzlement after a Ventura County jury deliberated for more than four hours.

Brian Hynes, 43, of Thousand Oaks, was accused of taking almost $44,000 from the Rotary Club of Westlake Village, the civic organization he partnered with on an annual music festival that raised money for local community causes. The shuttered Borderline in Thousand Oaks was the site of a 2018 mass shooting.

Hynes pleaded not guilty to the felony embezzlement charge, which carries a sentence of up to three years in jail.

He thanked Ventura County Superior Court Judge Derek Malan after the verdict was announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. in a Ventura courtroom. He expressed gratitude that he remains free pending sentencing on Nov. 1 in a brief interview with The Star.

"I'm going home tonight, and that's the good news," he said.

At issue in the case was whether Hynes misappropriated funds in 2020 from a bank account used to pay for expenses of the OakHeart Country Music Festival in Thousand Oaks. He spent money on personal and business expenses that were unrelated to the fundraiser and then tried to conceal them, the prosecution said.

Hynes' defense attorney, Negin Yamini, argued early in the trial that her client didn't commit any crime. She didn't dispute that he spent the money but said he had the authority to do so as producer and promoter of the festival.

But the Rotary club said the funds could only be spent on the festival, not on anything else. The club reported the matter to police after discovering discrepancies.

Yamini said after the verdict that she and her client respected the jury's decision. She said Hynes had shown a large amount of "courage and strength" in telling his story.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Marc Leventhal said that when Hynes was charged with the crime in 2021, the prosecution recognized he committed the offense not out of greed but out of financial desperation.

"The prosecution hoped he would take responsibility and offered to support leniency for him if he would do so," Leventhal said in an email. "He declined. At trial Mr. Hynes claimed everyone who testified against him — his former fellow Rotarians, his former business partner and his former office manager — were liars with a vindictive agenda. This was offensive, and I am grateful that the jury saw through his gambit."

Kimmy Tharpe, former president of the Rotary club, said Hynes had been a "trusted member" of the organization.

"We remain shocked and saddened by this situation, but today justice prevailed," Tharpe said in an email. Hynes was considered "a friend and family to many, and he betrayed our trust."

She thanked jurors for their time and commitment and said the club would continue to do good work in the community "as we have for more than 50 years."

Hynes owns the Borderline entity and brand, but the building shuttered by the shooting and still standing is owned by another party, he said. An Agoura Hills country music dance club that he opened in January 2020 closed at the end of February when its lease expired.

Hynes has said he intends to move back to Thousand Oaks, perhaps at another site than the existing Borderline building set amid medical buildings off Moorpark Road.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This story may be updated.

