Borderline owner sentenced to 60 days jail time in embezzlement case

Borderline bar owner Brian Hynes was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in county jail for embezzling almost $44,000 from a local Rotary Club. He was also ordered to repay the money and serve two years' probation.

Hynes said afterward he thought Ventura County Superior Court Judge Derek Malan was "extremely fair" in the sentence handed down in a Ventura courtroom.

Hynes said he will apply for an electronic monitoring program that the Ventura County Sheriff's Office administers, an option that can be substituted for jail. If he's not accepted, he must report to jail on Jan. 5.

Hynes faced as much as three years in jail under his conviction for felony grand theft of $43,750 from the Rotary Club of Westlake Village. Prosecutors favored a year in jail and the county Probation Agency roughly seven months, but Malan said 60 days was appropriate for the 43-year-old man with no prior criminal record.

The defendant was accused of taking the money in June 2020, almost two years after a mass shooter struck the Borderline Bar & Grill business he operated in Thousand Oaks at a site off Moorpark Road.

At issue in the case was whether Hynes misappropriated funds from a bank account used to pay for expenses of the OakHeart Country Music Festival. Hynes and the club were partners in the annual event that raised money for community causes.

The prosecution claimed he spent the money on personal and business expenses that were unrelated to the fundraiser and then tried to conceal them. He stole out of a sense of desperation to keep a club he ran in Agoura Hills alive, prosecutor Marc Leventhal told the jury that convicted him in October.

During the trial, Hynes' attorney portrayed the matter as a business dispute that had no place in criminal court. Hynes pleaded not guilty but apologized profusely for his actions before Malan pronounced the sentence Thursday.

"I feel absolutely horrible about what I did," he said. "What happened between me and the Rotary club was 100% my fault."

He pledged to do everything he could to pay back the money as soon as possible.

The judge gave him 24 months to do that. He must pay the $43,750 plus interest that has accrued at 10% annually since the date of the theft roughly three and a half years ago. That appears to total around $55,000 after a $5,000 payment that Hynes made Thursday, before the sentencing, is deducted.

Attorney Negin Yamini hands a copy of a statement to Brian Hynes, owner of the former Borderline Bar & Grill, as he prepares to speak in court on Thursday during his sentencing for embezzling from the Rotary Club of Westlake Village.

The Rotary club asked the court to order restitution as soon as possible as well as a written apology from Hynes and the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against the club. Malan said he had no authority as a criminal judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit and that apologies should be voluntary, not ordered.

Rotary Past President Michael Dutra addressed the court about the damage he said had been done not only to the club but to worthy community organizations that needed the embezzled funds.

"We're thankful that justice has now been served," he told The Star in comments after the sentencing.

Hynes said he will be able repay the money faster if he's free on electronic monitoring and can work versus being behind bars.

The rented building where the Borderline establishment operated is being torn down, but Hynes said he still owns the Borderline brand and intends to reopen another club.

Kathleen Wilson covers crime, courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Borderline owner Brian Hynes sentenced to jail in embezzlement case