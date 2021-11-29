Borders Close as New COVID-19 Variant Spreads
Black Friday sales dip, Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial kicks off, and the U.S. grapples with a new COVID variant on the loose. Here are The Recount’s Top Stories for November 29, 2021.
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
Lauren Sanchez in a brown strappy dress while celebrating Thanksgiving with Jeff Bezos.
Get ready to say, "Aww!"
All the best to Brendon Clark!
Hill sang and played the base for more than 50 years with the Texas-based trio.
Mark Daniels' take on Mac Jones, New England Patriots rookie quarterback, who continues to make other teams look bad for passing on him in the NFL Draft.
Several assistants, including Bill Bedenbaugh and Alex Grinch, will be joining Lincoln Riley's coaching staff at USC.
Rihanna bared all with her latest Savage X Fenty offering designed just in time for the holidays.
More than 20 years ago, Mike Moffitt started getting a lot of calls from a Florida phone number from a woman trying to reach her daughter.
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening. That tweet sent Twitter into a tailspin.
An aspiring architect who was mysteriously dropped off at a hospital in West Los Angeles after a night out with her friend is now brain dead, according to family members.
The Copa America and Copa del Rey winner with Argentina and Barcelona, respectively, moves two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks: Week 13. They're the last big bowl projections before it all comes out next Sunday.
Steph Curry was having a fine game against the Clippers heading into the fourth quarter. Then a technical foul was called, and his spark was lit.
Pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist Dr. Mike Hansen explains what you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain known as the Omicron variant.
Wall Street has known its share of legends, but few of them have made as big a splash as “the Man Who Broke the Bank of England.” That nickname belongs to George Soros who earned the tag after famously betting against the British Pound in 1992; following the Black Wednesday crash, the hedge fund manager pocketed a $1 billion in a single day. This is the stuff that Wall Street legends are made of. By then Soros was already incredibly successful and in the midst of steering his Quantum Fund to dec
With Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer signing with other teams, what will the Giants do next?
FYI: You're probably doing a few things wrong when getting a shampoo.View Entire Post ›
Injuries to star running backs and four teams on bye mean Week 13 is going to be rough for many fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his priority pickups.
Sabrina Williams's late mother, Betty Johnson, was married to the former tennis coach in the early sixties. The couple had four children together shortly before Williams allegedly walked out on his family according to the Wimbledon champs estranged sister.