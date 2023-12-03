Borders farming couple's third son born in a car park

It has been a pretty hectic few months for Robert and Becca Rennie from the Scottish Borders.

The couple - who farm near Yetholm - recently lifted the Farmers Guardian British Sheep Farmer of the Year title.

They also picked up a series of honours and top prices at this year's Kelso Ram Sales.

And it was during the huge livestock auction in September that Robert helped Becca give birth to their third son, Hamish - in a restaurant car park.

Having dealt with thousands of lambs and calves during his career, Robert took it all in his stride.

But he admitted: "It was very different to sheep. If all sheep shouted at you like that I wouldn't do this job either."

The couple have two hill farms at Yetholm and a small lowland operation at Kelso - mainly for sheep, but they are "building up" their cattle stock.

Becca told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme they had been delighted to scoop the award for their efforts.

"It was a real honour to win it. We were very privileged and shocked to win it," she said.

Robert said the award was aimed at recognising farms which looked at their long-term future.

"This one was very geared towards sustainable farming and the economics of it to make sure that everyone that is up for it is actually making money out of farming," he said.

"It was all round - how the animals are looked after and what you are doing to future-proof it for further generations."

His wife described it as a "team effort" although she had not been involved as much in recent times.

"I have taken a back seat a bit since having all the children," she said. "I seem to have been pregnant for the last forever."

Robert said that he believed more could be done to attract people like themselves into the industry.

"There is definitely a shortage of young people in farming," he said.

"I think it gets a bad representation in the media because every farmer says it is horrendously long hours and very hard.

"It is that - but it is extremely rewarding."

He said that if you worked hard it could be profitable.

"I have no qualifications to my name whatsoever and we are making a very good living out of it so if you put the effort in you can make a good living," he said.

"That's not really portrayed to the public so how are you going to attract young people in if you don't make it desirable? I think we need to work on that."

One thing he does not need to work on, however, is his birthing technique having helped Becca to deliver their baby earlier this year.

She said there had been no choice but to have her third son in a restaurant car park, with Robert's assistance.

"He's certainly extremely experienced in birthing - but it is maybe a wee bit different when it is your wife," she said.

"Thousands of lambs and calves have set him up for that day."

She went into labour late at night.

Kelso ram sales is a major event on the farming calendar

"We were at Kelso tup sale pre-sale show on the Thursday night - I was 10 days overdue so very aware it could happen at any moment," she explained.

"I dutifully went home, thinking that I would just have a nice sleep and head down to the sale in the morning. I woke up at midnight very far progressed in labour."

Friends were on hand to look after their two older boys and they set off for hospital but never got that far.

"We made it about 15 minutes down the road before we had to pull over and he decided that he was making his appearance there and then and there was no questions asked," said Becca.

