Bored at work? AI won't take your job, it will just make it more interesting, Google exec says

Tom Carter
·4 min read
2

  • Google's Philip Moyer told Insider that generative AI will boost job satisfaction.

  • He said AI tools are cutting out tedious work and that workers are now "waiting for it to show up."

  • Some fear AI could lead to job losses, with Goldman Sachs saying 300 million jobs could be impacted.

AI will help workers enjoy their jobs more by cutting out mundane and boring tasks, a Google executive has said.

Philip Moyer, vice president of Google Cloud's global AI business, told Insider that rather than taking workers' jobs, generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bard will likely boost job satisfaction and help employees be more productive.

"I think satisfaction and proficiency is where AI is actually going to have the most profound impact," he said in a recent conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

"If you look at people's job satisfaction when using generated AI, the studies that are coming out of companies that are trying it, almost 80-90% of people are consistently saying yes. This has made my job better," he added.

Fears have been raised that generative AI could lead to widespread job losses, with Goldman Sachs predicting that AI systems like ChatGPT could impact up to 300 million full-time jobs worldwide.

However, experts have suggested that the new technology could cut out time-consuming administrative work, with a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research finding that generative AI boosted productivity and improved employee morale.

"Most of what AI does, at least in its current form, are things that we don't necessarily like to do," Oded Netzer, professor of business at Columbia University, told Insider.

He compared generative AI tools to "auto-complete on steroids" that will complete mundane tasks such as writing emails and filling out spreadsheets, and said that they would have an especially big impact in industries with low levels of job retention, such as call centers.

And while he acknowledged that some roles would be lost as a result of the transition, he said an AI-powered productivity boost will likely ensure that predictions of widespread job losses will not come to pass.

"This is going to increase productivity, so we are likely to see more jobs, not fewer jobs," said Netzer. "When was the last time you've seen a company that says, oh, we are doing so much better, let's hire fewer people."

Netzer compared AI to the introduction of ATMs in the banking industry. While this change meant that manual bank teller jobs largely vanished – it became cheaper to open a branch, and demand for branches increased, which created tons of new jobs.

Moyer told Insider that generative AI would transform industries such as finance, invoicing, and medicine that require large amounts of administrative work, and said that it was inevitable that companies would adopt the technology as employees were "waiting for AI to show up."

"I don't know a single person that, if you offered to take out 20% of their work, they wouldn't be happy," he said. "Quite frankly, I don't see organizations going: 'Well, we're just not going to do anything with this anymore.'"

Google has launched a huge range of new AI products this year, as it scrambles to catch up with rivals such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

However, it has faced questions over the accuracy of generative AI tools such as its Bard chatbot, which like its rival ChatGPT is prone to "hallucinating" wildly false information.

Google is planning to launch a new AI model, Gemini, in the coming months, which reportedly has advanced "multimodal" capabilities that rival that of OpenAI's flagship GPT-4 model.

Moyer told Insider that Google's future models would see some "great breakthroughs" in "really hard multimodal problems," enabling them to interpret multiple types of data at once.

But for now, he said that generative AI was in its "management" stage as tech companies try to root out accuracy issues and bring the enormous cost of running models down.

"I tell people that the next roughly three years or so of the industry is going to be about getting models accurate, getting models lower cost, and getting companies and organizations onboard," he said.

"So this is going to be a management era and then I expect as you look over the horizon, that's where you'll start to get into reasoning and the really advanced problems, in this multimodal era," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • This week in AI: Can we trust DeepMind to be ethical?

    This week in AI, DeepMind, the Google-owned AI R&D lab, released a paper proposing a framework for evaluating the societal and ethical risks of AI systems. The timing of the paper -- which calls for varying levels of involvement from AI developers, app developers and "broader public stakeholders" in evaluating and auditing AI -- isn't accidental. Next week is the AI Safety Summit, a U.K.-government-sponsored event that'll bring together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to focus on how best to manage risks from the most recent advances in AI, including generative AI (e.g.

  • Google taps gen-AI to help users in India search through government welfare schemes

    Google announced a bunch of generative AI-focused tools in India at its Google for India event. The features include visual results like images and videos and information on government schemes. Google said today that in the coming weeks, users will be able to get summaries of more than 100 government-led schemes in India.

  • Square's new AI features include a website and restaurant menu generator

    Square, the financial services platform, is embracing generative AI in a very visible way. After announcing earlier this year that it would bring AI features to drive retail sales, Square this morning took the wraps off of new 10 -- count 'em, 10 -- generative AI capabilities focused on customer content creation, onboarding and setup. The push, it might be said, is an attempt by Square -- and parent company Block -- to reinvigorate the Square platform after a difficult, downward-trending year and change.

  • How roboticists are thinking about generative AI

    The topic of generative AI comes up frequently in my newsletter, Actuator. This time out, it seemed generative AI was waiting in the wings, biding its time, waiting for the inevitable cratering of crypto. Things are, however, different with generative AI.

  • Deasie wants to rank and filter data to make generative AI more reliable

    While at McKinsey, they say they observed "significant problems" -- and opportunities -- around enterprise data governance, and specific ways in which these problems could impact a company's ability to adopt generative AI. A recent IDC survey of more than 900 executives at large enterprises found that 86% agree more governance is needed to ensure the "quality and integrity" of generative AI insights. Just 30% of respondents to the survey, meanwhile, said that they felt "extremely prepared or ready" to leverage generative AI today.

  • You can now generate AI images directly in the Google Search bar

    As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.

  • Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

    Meta announced today it's rolling out its first generative AI features for advertisers, allowing them to use AI to create backgrounds, expand images and generate multiple versions of ad text based on their original copy. The launch of the new tools follows the company's Meta Connect event last week where the social media giant debuted its Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a host of other generative AI products, including stickers and editing tools, as well as AI-powered smart glasses. In the case of AI tools for the ad industry, the new products may not be as wild as the celebrity AIs that let you chat with virtual versions of people like MrBeast or Paris Hilton, but they showcase how Meta believes generative AI can assist the brands and businesses that are responsible for delivering the majority of Meta's revenue.

  • The Morning After: Pixel 8 Pro, Bard AI and everything else from Google’s Pixel event

    The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.

  • Google Pixel 8 lineup has a bevy of generative AI features

    Google is infusing Pixel 8s with generative AI, adding on-demand summaries, translations and read-aloud features in articles and web pages.

  • Google is opening up its generative AI search experience to teenagers

    Google is opening its generative AI search experience to teenagers, the company announced on Thursday. The company is also introducing a new feature to add context to the content that users see, along with an update to help train the search experience's AI model to better detect false or offensive queries. The AI-powered search experience, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic in a conversational manner.

  • Google announces AI-powered photo-editing features for new Pixel phones

    Google announced new AI-powered features today for the new Pixel 8 series phones, such as Magic Editor, which enables background filling and subject repositioning, and Best Take, which combines multiple shots to create the best group photo. Magic Editor will let you tap or circle an object and then let it shift or resize the object. Magic Editor also uses generative AI to recreate the background when you shift the selected object.

  • From AI Assistant to image restyler: Meta's new AI features

    Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."

  • Getty is going to offer AI-generated images after all

    Getty is officially getting into the AI image business, after banning AI art a year ago.

  • Amazon launches its Bedrock generative AI service in general availability

    Amazon today announced the general availability of Bedrock, its service that offers a choice of generative AI models from Amazon itself and third-party partners through an API. Bedrock, which was unveiled in early April, allows AWS customers to build apps on top of generative AI models and customize them with their proprietary data. In the coming weeks, Llama 2, the open source large language model from Meta, will come to Bedrock, Amazon says -- joining models from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Stability AI.

  • Adobe launches Photoshop's web version with Firefly-powered AI tools

    Adobe officially launched Photoshop for the web on Wednesday for all users with paid plans. The web version, which was in beta for almost two years, is now available with Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand. Adobe said that users can easily collaborate on files by sharing links with another person, even if they don't have a subscription.

  • Getty Images launches an AI-powered image generator

    , one of the largest suppliers of stock images, editorial photos, videos and music, today announced the launch of a generative AI art tool that it claims is "commercially safer" than other, rival solutions on the market. Called Generative AI by , the tool -- powered by an AI model provided by Nvidia, with whom Getty has a close technical partnership -- was trained on a portion of Getty's vast library (~477 million assets) of stock content. Customers creating and downloading visuals using the tool will receive Getty's standard royalty-free license, Getty says, which includes indemnification -- i.e., protection against copyright lawsuits -- and the right to "perpetual, worldwide, nonexclusive" use across all media.

  • Google ordered to pay $1 million to female exec who sued over gender discrimination

    Ulku Rowe, a Google Cloud engineering director, filed a lawsuit against Google claiming it offered her a lower level, lower paid job than was given to men with less experience, and denied her promotions despite her qualifications.

  • Utah QB Cam Rising shut down for season, Kyle Whittingham says

    Utah had been waiting all season's for last year's Pac-12 Championship MVP to return.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Was it intentional? Inside the Adolis García hit by pitch that turned Game 5 of Astros-Rangers ALCS upside down

    “Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”

  • No. 11 Alabama scores 27 unanswered to beat No. 17 Tennessee, 34-20

    The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.