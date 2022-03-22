Bored Ape Owner Yuga Labs Raises $450M Led by A16z

Yuga Labs, the company behind the popular non-fungible token (NFT) project Bored Ape Yacht Club, has raised a $450 million funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.

The round, first reported to be in the works back in February, values the company at $4 billion.

The official announcement of the funding caps off what has been a monumental two weeks for Yuga Labs. The company acquired the intellectual property to rival blue chip NFT project CryptoPunks on March 11, and on March 16, the Bored Ape Yacht Club-linked ApeCoin launched by proxy. ApeCoin now boasts a $12 billion market cap, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Yuga Labs says it plans to use the new funding to build out an NFT-based, ApeCoin-powered gaming metaverse called “Otherside.” The company released a trailer video for the project on Twitter days before the funding announcement.

See you on the Otherside in April. Powered by @apecoin pic.twitter.com/1cnSk1CjXS — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 19, 2022

Metaverse investor Animoca Brands, which made its play-to-earn “Benji Bananas” game ApeCoin-compatible on March 17, also participated in the round.

