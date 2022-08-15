Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line

JUSTIN SPIKE
·6 min read

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — Anastasiia Aleksandrova doesn’t even look up from her phone when the thunder of nearby artillery booms through the modest home the 12-year-old shares with her grandparents on the outskirts of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine.

With no one her age left in her neighborhood and classes only online since Russia’s invasion, video games and social media have taken the place of the walks and bike rides she once enjoyed with friends who have since fled.

“She communicates less and goes out walking less. She usually stays at home playing games on her phone,” Anastasiia's grandmother, Olena Aleksandrova, 57, said of the shy, lanky girl who likes to paint and has a picture of a Siberian tiger hanging on the wall of her bedroom.

Anastasiia’s retreat into digital technology to cope with the isolation and stress of war that rages on the front line just seven miles (12 kilometers) away is increasingly common among young people in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region.

With cities largely emptied after hundreds of thousands have evacuated to safety, the young people who remain face loneliness and boredom as painful counterpoints to the fear and violence Moscow has unleashed on Ukraine.

“I don’t have anyone to hang out with. I sit with the phone all day,” Anastasiia said from the bank of a lake where she sometimes swims with her grandparents. “My friends left and my life has changed. It became worse due to this war.”

More than 6 million Ukrainians, overwhelmingly women and children, have fled the country and millions more are internally displaced, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

The mass displacement has upended countless childhoods, not only for those having to start a new life after seeking safety elsewhere, but also for the thousands who stayed behind.

In the industrial city of Kramatorsk, seven miles (12 kilometers) south of Sloviansk, the friendship between 19-year-old Roman Kovalenko and 18-year-old Oleksandr Pruzhyna has become closer as all of their other friends have left the city.

The two teenagers walk together through the mostly deserted city, sitting to talk on park benches. Both described being cut off from the social lives they enjoyed before the war.

“It's a completely different feeling when you go outside. There is almost no one on the streets, I have the feeling of being in an apocalypse,” said Pruzhyna, who lost his job at a barber shop after the invasion and now spends most of his time at home playing computer games.

"I feel like everything I was going to do became impossible, everything collapsed in an instant.”

Of the roughly 275,000 children age 17 or younger in the Donetsk region before Russia’s invasion, just 40,000 remain, the province’s regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told The Associated Press last week.

According to official figures, 361 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24, and 711 others have been injured.

Authorities are urging all remaining families in Donetsk, but especially those with children, to evacuate immediately as Russian forces continue to bombard civilian areas as they press for control of the region.

A special police force has been tasked with individually contacting households with children and urging them to flee to safer areas, Kyrylenko said.

“As a father, I feel that children should not be in the Donetsk region,” he said. “This is an active war zone.”

In Kramatorsk, 16-year-old Sofia Mariia Bondar spends most days sitting in the shoe section of a clothing shop where her mother works.

A pianist and singer who wants to study art at university after she finishes her final year of high school, Sofia Mariia said there is “nowhere to go and nothing to do” now that her friends have left.

“I wish I could go back in time and make everything like it was before. I understand that most of my friends who left will never come back, no matter what happens in the future," she said. “Of course it’s very sad that I can’t have all the fun like other teenagers do, but I can’t do anything about it, only cope with it.”

Her mother, Viktoriia, said that since the city has mostly emptied out, she manages to sell only one or two items per week.

But with the danger of shelling and soldiers plying the streets, her daughter is no longer allowed to go out alone and spends most of her time by her mother's side in the store or at their home on the outskirts of Kramatorsk where the threat of rocket strikes is lower.

“I keep her near me all the time so that in case something happens, at least we will be together,” she said.

Of the roughly 18,000 school-age children in Kramatorsk before Russia’s invasion, only around 3,200 remain, including 600 preschoolers, said the city’s head of military administration, Oleksandr Goncharenko.

While officials continue to push residents to evacuate and provide information on transportation and accommodation, “parents cannot be forced to leave with their children,” Goncharenko said. When the school semester begins on Sept. 1, he said lessons will be offered online for those who stay.

In Kramatorsk’s verdant but nearly empty Pushkin Park, Rodion Kucherian, 14, performed tricks on his scooter on an otherwise deserted set of ramps, quarter pipes and grind rails.

Before the war, he said, he and his friends would do tricks in the bustling park alongside many other children. But now his only connection to his friends — who have fled to countries like Poland and Germany — is on social media.

He’s taken up other solitary activities just to keep himself busy, he said.

“It’s very sad not to see my friends. I haven’t seen my best friend for more than four months," he said. “I started cycling at home so I don't miss them as much."

In Sloviansk, 12-year-old Anastasiia said she can’t remember the last time she played with someone her own age, but she's made some new friends through the games she plays online.

“It’s not the same. It’s way better to go outside to play with your friends than just talking online,” she said.

Her best friend, Yeva, used to live on her street, but has evacuated with her family to Lviv in western Ukraine.

Anastasiia wears a silver pendant around her neck — half of a broken heart with the word “Love” engraved on the front — and Yeva, she said, wears the other half.

“I never take it off, and Yeva doesn’t either,” she said.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca-Daiichi's breast cancer drug improves survival in study

    Enhertu met the main goal of a late-stage study testing the drug against a treatment pre-determined by physicians in people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the company said. The HER2 protein contributes to the growth and spread of breast cancer. "As this is the confirmatory trial for our current breast cancer indication in Europe and several other countries, we look forward to sharing these findings with regulatory authorities," said Ken Takeshita, global head for R&D at Daiichi Sankyo.

  • Zelenskyy to Russians: If you remain silent, you are complicit in war

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 22:22 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that those Russians who do not actively express their opposition to the war in Ukraine are, in fact, complicit in it.

  • Chinese-backed buyer of UK microchip plant made components found in Russian missiles

    Components manufactured by the Chinese-owned buyer of Britain's biggest microchip plant have been discovered inside nuclear-capable Russian missiles launched at Ukraine.

  • Republicans Bashed For Attacks On IRS Agents After Targeting FBI

    Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is wildly claiming IRS agents armed with assault-style rifles are preparing to show up at Americans’ doors to audit their taxes.

  • More U.S. Lawmakers Plan to Visit Taiwan

    Sen. Ed Markey leads a delegation to “reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan” and “encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait.”

  • Japan marks WWII's end, Kishida doesn't mention aggression

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed Japan's no-war pledge at a somber ceremony Monday as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention Japanese wartime aggression. In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war." Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region.

  • Border Patrol nabs convicted rapist, child sex offenders coming across southern border

    Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested four sex offenders, including men with rape and child sex convictions, as well as gang members.

  • Occupiers in Crimea demolish service station where they were refused service Crimean Tatar leader

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 19:30 Russian occupiers in Crimea have demolished a service station run by Crimean Tatars who had refused to service a Russian military vehicle. Source: Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, on Telegram Quote: "Everyone remembers this much discussed story recently in occupied Crimea, when a service station refused to service a military vehicle belonging to the Russian occupiers.

  • Queen Elizabeth Throws a Special Dance Every Summer at Balmoral

    Every year, at the end of her Scottish summer holiday at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth hosts a ball. The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria.

  • DCF worker charged with helping a mother escape arrest on child sex trafficking charge

    Hartford police charged a Department of Children and Families social worker with helping a mother, wanted on sex trafficking charges, escape arrest. The mother, who was not named by police, was visiting with her 4-year-old child at the Department of Children and Families’ Hartford office at 250 Hamilton Street when police arrived at the office to arrest her on an active warrant on a child sex ...

  • Vitalii Kim and General Dmytro Marchenko announce "certain results" in Mykolaiv region

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST, 11:14 The Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim and General Dmytro Marchenko, who is in charge of defending the region, announced "certain results" soon and promised to talk about that then.

  • Kissinger: US foreign policy ‘very responsive to the emotion of the moment’

    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said in a new interview that modern U.S. diplomacy is “very responsive to the emotion of the moment.” “I think that the current period has a great trouble defining a direction. It’s very responsive to the emotion of the moment,” Kissinger told The Wall Street Journal. The 99-year-old…

  • US gives $1.7 billion to fund Ukraine government; Russian car sales tank amid sanctions squeeze: Recap

    The U.S provided another $1.7 billion to ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating. July 12 recap

  • Presidential historian says he's never seen a former president 'take ultra-classified documents, stick them in his basement'

    In a statement released on Friday, Trump responded to reports about the raid emphasizing that the documents were "declassified."

  • Foster hails All Blacks, slams 'vicious' media after sinking Springboks

    Under-fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster praised his team and criticised the New Zealand media after a 35-23 triumph over South Africa in The Rugby Championship on Saturday in Johannesburg.

  • Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September

    China's most populous city Shanghai has extended its weekly COVID-19 test requirement and extended free testing until the end of September in a bid to keep the virus in check, authorities announced on Saturday. Citizens without a record of a nucleic acid test from within seven days will be assigned a yellow code on Shanghai's health code system, the official notice said. The southern province of Hainan is currently China's worst hit region, with 594 symptomatic cases and 832 asymptomatic cases reported on Saturday for 24 hours earlier.

  • Salman Rushdie off ventilator after stabbing -agent

    STORY: Salman Rushdie's agent on Sunday said the acclaimed author was off a ventilator and that his condition is improving, after an attacker repeatedly stabbed him at an event in New York state.In an email to Reuters, Rushdie's agent said: "He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun. It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction." After being airlifted to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, Rushdie was put on a ventilator following hours of surgery and was unable to speak as of Friday evening.Rushdie's agent also said the 75-year-old would likely lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver. Rushdie was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom in western New York when police say a man rushed the stage and stabbed him.The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday.Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has lived with a bounty on his head since 1989, when the supreme leader of Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages.Authorities in Iran have made no public comment about the attack, but hardline state media outlets have celebrated the stabbing with headlines including "Satan has been blinded" and some Iranians voiced support online for the stabbing. However, many other Iranians expressed their sympathies for Rushdie, posting on social media about their anger at the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers. In a statement posted on Twitter, one of Rushdie's sons said his father was able to say a few words after getting off the ventilator, adding "Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact."

  • China new-home prices fall by most in over six years

    Average new-home prices in 70 major cities in July fell 1.67%, compared with the same period a year earlier.

  • Parents arrested and tased after attempting to get into an Arizona elementary school under lockdown due to report that a man with a gun tried to open a locked door, police say

    Three parents in Arizona were arrested after being confrontational with police officers in an attempt to enter their children's school during a lockdown.

  • Chinese institutes at UK universities ‘screening out undesirable staff’

    Staff at Confucius Institutes in the UK are having their political views and ethnic backgrounds filtered by Chinese officials, according to researchers.