Borger officer injured in shooting during domestic disturbance Monday evening

An officer was injured in a domestic disturbance incident Monday evening in Borger.

According to news release posted by the Borger Police Department on Facebook, at about 5:25 p.m., officers with Borger Police Department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Yows.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect who using a family member as a human shield. The suspect, identified as Gerardo “Jerry” Rodriguez, 38, shot at the officers, striking one of them. During the incident, officers returned fire but did not strike the suspect.

Shortly after the officers arrived on the scene, dispatch received a radio call of an officer down. The officer was shot twice; one round was non-critical, the second round struck the officer in the ballistic vest, Borger PD said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody, and the injured officer was flown to a hospital in Amarillo with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our officer has been evaluated by ER staff and does not have any life-threatening injuries. The officer was struck by gunfire during the incident," Borger PD said in an update. "Thankfully, the officer was wearing his department-issued body armor, and his vest absorbed most of the impact. He was struck in the arm by a bullet that missed bone and major blood vessels."

Rodriguez is in custody on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow. The identities of the officers involved in the incident will be released at a future time.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Borger officer injured in shooting Monday evening