Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, S.A. (BME:BAIN) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we’ll look at Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, S.A. (BME:BAIN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts:

0.042 = €2.6m ÷ (€131m – €37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

Therefore, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts has an ROCE of 4.2%.

Is Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Food industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.5% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

As we can see, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts currently has an ROCE of 4.2% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.