Borgia resigns as top Westchester legislator after losing case to stop her ouster

A week-long push by Westchester County lawmakers to oust their leader came to a head on Friday when she lost a lawsuit to block them and resigned shortly before they were set to remove her.

Catherine Borgia, chairwoman of the 17-member Board of Legislators, had sued on Wednesday and won a temporary order that prevented her colleagues from voting that day on her removal. But that barrier was lifted on Friday when acting state Supreme Court Justice Robert Prisco dismissed the case, which had argued the board had no power to depose her.

The board met after the ruling at 4 p.m. Friday but its vote was no longer needed. Borgia had submitted her resignation a half-hour earlier.

In a statement afterward, Borgia, who will keep her board seat, said it was an honor to serve as chairwoman and touted accomplishments that "cannot be erased." She condemned the drive to remove her, noted "overwhelming" support she had gotten, and warned of "a precedent that will dangerously weaken this institution."

"Every Chair of this body will be seated knowing that if nine colleagues disagree with any of the myriad decisions that the position requires, he/she/ they can also be removed at any time," she said. "I'm saddened that my colleagues chose to take the path that most endangers the work of the County."

Westchester County lawmakers have sought to oust Catherine Borgia as chairwoman for her initial handling of reports that an aide solicited sex from a minor in an amateur sting operation.

What led to Borgia's resignation?

The clash stemmed from Borgia's response to emails alleging that a legislative aide, Anand Singh, had solicited sex from what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. She ultimately fired Singh on April 13, after a vigilante group posted a video about its sting operation on YouTube. But her colleagues were upset she kept him on staff for four months and didn't consult others after the first alerts in December.

Borgia's fellow Democrats publicly asked Borgia to step aside as chairwoman on Monday, saying they had lost confidence in her leadership. But she defended her actions and refused to relinquish her post, leading to an unusual legal clash.

In the lawsuit to retain her post, Borgia's attorney, Michael Tawil, argued that the board couldn't remove her because its rules and the county charter made no provision to remove a chairperson in the middle of a term.

Deputy County Attorney Justin Adin countered that the board's authority to remove a chairperson was "inherent" in its power to select one. He also argued the court had no jurisdiction over the dispute because it involved the board "internal workings."

Borgia has been a county lawmaker for more than 11 years and chairwoman since January 2022. She is due to leave office at the end of the year, barred by county law from serving more than 12 years. Her salary was $120,000, including a $45,000 stipend for her leadership position and the $75,000 base salary for legislators.

With her resignation, Vice Chairwoman Nancy Barr moved into the top position until legislators choose a new leader within 60 days.

What happens now in Singh case?

The video about Singh, made by a group that exposes online sexual predators, alleges he sent lewd messages to a "decoy" and drove to meet her in New Jersey, where he was confronted. The Westchester County District Attorney's Office opened an investigation after learning about the allegations and video this month.

Lawmakers faulted Borgia for failing to consider the safety of Singh's fellow staff members and office visitors by allowing him to remain at work. She fired back in a statement that accused her colleagues of waging a "witch hunt" against her for their own political gain and out of misogyny.

