BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

BorgWarner Inc.'s (NYSE:BWA) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.17 per share on 15th of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

BorgWarner's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, BorgWarner's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 19.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

BorgWarner Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

BorgWarner Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. BorgWarner has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.2% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for BorgWarner's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On BorgWarner's Dividend

Overall, we think BorgWarner is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

