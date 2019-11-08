What Is BorgWarner's (NYSE:BWA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's great to see BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 35% share price pop in the last month. The full year gain of 15% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for BorgWarner

Does BorgWarner Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.55 that sentiment around BorgWarner isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.1) for companies in the auto components industry is higher than BorgWarner's P/E.

NYSE:BWA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 8th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that BorgWarner shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that BorgWarner grew EPS by a stonking 38% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 4.8% annually, over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does BorgWarner's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 12% of BorgWarner's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On BorgWarner's P/E Ratio

BorgWarner has a P/E of 12.5. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.3. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about BorgWarner over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.3 back then to 12.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.