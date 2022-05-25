Boris Becker faces deportation as early as next year after being jailed for bankruptcy fraud

Boris Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail at Southwark Crown Court (PA Wire)

Boris Becker could be deported as early as next year after being transferred to a prison used to accommodate foreign criminals.

The six-time grand slam champion has been transferred to HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, his lawyer reportedly told journalists in Berlin.

Becker had previously been detained at HMP Wandsworth, just two miles from Centre Court where he first burst into the limelight when he became men’s singles champion at 17 years old.

Becker was jailed for two and a half years last month for concealing £2.5 million of assets to avoid paying money he owed after his bankruptcy. He will serve half of the full prison sentence.

His lawyer reportedly said: “Boris Becker was transferred to Huntercombe prison today. It is a category C prison, which means it has a low security level.”

An inspection of HMP Huntercombe in 2017 found that of 197 men released from the prison, 185 had been deported immediately.

Becker has lived in the UK since 2012 but is not believed to have British citizenship, meaning he will qualify for automatic deportation after receiving a prison sentence of more than 12 months.