Boris Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Becker
    Boris Becker
    German tennis player

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty on Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

The German star was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars) after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an 825,000 euro ($895,000) bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

He was acquitted on 20 other counts, including charges that he failed to hand over his many awards, including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied all the charges, saying he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets - even offering up his wedding ring - and had acted on expert advice.

Becker’s bankruptcy stemmed from a 4.6 million euro ($5 million) loan from a private bank in 2013, as well as about $1.6 million borrowed from a British businessman the year after, according to testimony at the trial.

During the trial Becker, 54, said his $50 million career earnings had been swallowed up by payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement.

He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments” including a house in Wimbledon that cost 22,000 pounds ($28,800) in rent each month. But he said bad publicity had damaged “brand Becker,” making it hard for him to earn enough to pay off his debts.

“(It is) very difficult when you are bankrupt and in the headlines every week for it,” he told the jury. “(It is) very difficult to make a lot of money with my name.”

The charges carry a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Becker was granted bail until a sentencing hearing on April 29.

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

    The former Wimbledon champion was acquitted of a further 20 counts.

  • Jurors retire in trial of former tennis star Boris Becker

    The jury in the London trial of Boris Becker retired on Wednesday to consider its verdicts in a case in which the German is accused of failing to hand over trophies he won after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

  • Top New York judge not complying with vaccine mandate

    A judge on New York’s highest court has been referred to a disciplinary commission and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Judge Jenny Rivera, one of seven jurists on the state's Court of Appeals, is barred from court facilities and has been working remotely since October, court officials said. The Court of Appeals is New York's equivalent of the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Chinese national sentenced to U.S. prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets

    A Chinese national has been sentenced to 29 months in prison after pleading guilty in January to conspiring to steal trade secrets from agricultural company Monsanto to benefit the Chinese government, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. Xiang Haitao, 44, who was employed by Monsanto and a subsidiary from 2008 to 2017, had pleaded guilty in Missouri federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit economic espionage.

  • Proud Boys senior member to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

    A leader of the far-right Proud Boys is expected to plea guilty on Friday to charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court filing, a victory for prosecutors that could bolster their cases against members of the group. A plea hearing for Charles Donohoe, the leader of the group's North Carolina chapter at the time of the Capitol attack, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT). Donohue, 34, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiring to impede federal officers protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and obstructing an official proceeding, among other charges.

  • For Ammon Bundy, who thinks society’s rules don’t apply to him, finally justice served

    It was a welcome sign to see an unapologetic, disruptive, perpetual lawbreaker be given a proper punishment. │ Opinion

  • Ammon Bundy headed to jail after Idaho judge says he ‘consistently’ defied orders

    “You didn’t just blow it off, rather, you took the time and effort to blatantly disrespect the court’s order, making a mockery of the sentence you received,” Judge McDevitt told Bundy Thursday.

  • Mass shooting suspect served less time due to California law

    A suspect arrested in connection with last weekend's mass shooting outside bars in Sacramento served less than half his 10-year sentence because of voter-approved changes to state law that lessened the punishment for his felony convictions and provided a chance for earlier release. Smiley Allen Martin was freed in February after serving time for punching a girlfriend, dragging her from her home by her hair and whipping her with a belt, according to court and prison records. Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

  • A look at some notable MLB players on new teams in 2022

    Wondering what new faces are in new places? These notable players are rocking new colors for the 2022 MLB season.

  • U.S. jury reaches verdict in ex-Goldman banker's 1MDB corruption trial

    A U.S. jury on has reached a verdict in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker accused of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, a federal prosecutor's spokesman said on Friday. Prosecutors say Roger Ng, Goldman's former top investment banker for Malaysia, helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from the fund -- which was founded to pursue development projects in the Southeast Asian country -- launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman.

  • Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Golden State coach Steve Kerr made a point to tell Klay Thompson he played his best game yet since returning in January from a 2 1/2-year absence following surgeries and long rehabs on his left knee and right Achilles. Jordan Poole keeps doing his part to provide a spark when the Warriors are missing stars like Thompson or, currently, Stephen Curry. Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and Golden State won its third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.

  • Hubert Davis adds another accolade in first season

    UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis won another coach of the year award following a 29-10 season.

  • How would new Mississippi governor's pay stack up with others in Deep South, U.S.

    Georgia is the only higher-paid governor in the South now than the salary proposed for Mississippi governor to take effect in 2024, if signed into law.

  • Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens on the devastation in Bryan County from tornado

    Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens talks about seeing the devastation this week from a tornado that hit Bryan County.

  • Grant Shapps bans Russian oligarch’s private jet from flying

    Aircraft owned by billionaire Eugene Shvidler ‘deregistered’, says transport secretary

  • Explainer-Clock ticks down towards a Russian default

    Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles earlier this week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars. Russia has not defaulted on its external debt since the aftermath of its 1917 revolution, but its bonds have now emerged as a flashpoint in its economic tussle with Western countries. A default was unimaginable until recently, with Russia rated as investment grade in the run up to its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Building your retirement account to $1 million may seem like a tall order if you're starting with just $150,000. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked as a way to grow a retirement account, but they can be a great way to turn $150,000 into $1 million or more. REITs invest in real estate and real estate-related securities, allowing investors to not only diversify their portfolio in real estate but also earn reliable dividends, which can help boost your retirement savings' growth.

  • Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall shares first update since Ukraine attack

    Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fixer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed in the same attack.

  • Dissatisfied With Their Party, Wealthy Republican Donors Form Secret Coalitions

    A new coalition of wealthy conservative benefactors that says it aims to “disrupt but advance the Republican agenda” gathered this week for a private summit in South Florida that included closed-door addresses from former President Donald Trump and an allied Senate candidate at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to documents and interviews. The coalition, called the Rockbridge Network, includes some of Trump’s biggest donors, such as Peter Thiel and Rebekah Mercer, and has laid out an ambitious

  • Texas school district campaigns to hire Oklahoma teachers

    A school district in Texas has started a campaign to hire Oklahoma teachers.