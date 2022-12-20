Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022. Fresh out of prison for bankruptcy offenses, tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again. German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday to air the first interview with Becker since his release, quoting the 55-year-old saying his jail time had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one.” (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Fresh out of prison for bankruptcy offenses, tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain.

German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in prison had taught him “a hard lesson, a very expensive one, a very painful one."

Meanwhile, organizers of the annual Berlin film festival said next year's installment will feature the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

The organizers of the Feb. 16-26 Berlinale said Gibney trailed Becker before his April conviction for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon, said during his trial that payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts swallowed up his career earnings.

After retiring from professional tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion worked as a coach and television pundit while also engaging in a wide range of investments and celebrity poker games.

Recommended Stories

  • George Wagner IV sentenced to life without parole – eight times – in Pike County murder case

    George Wagner IV was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences on Monday

  • Paraguay’s Cartes Tightens Grip on Ruling Party in Primary Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s ex-President Horacio Cartes, who is blacklisted by the US for alleged corruption, tightened his grip on the ruling party in primary elections that delivered a decisive victory to his handpicked presidential candidate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief

  • Japan Embarks on Major Defense Spending Expansion

    US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel discusses Japan's national security strategy, relations between Japan and South Korea and the role the US will play in mediating relations in the region. He speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television.

  • Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions

    Maine’s congressional delegation is using the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to try to delay for six years new protections for endangered whales to protect Maine’s lobster industry. The amendment would leave existing lobster fishing regulations in place for the time being, thwarting new restrictions aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales, which are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. Maine's congressional delegation and Democratic governor presented a united front, saying the new rules would “not meaningfully protect" right whales while threatening the state's signature fishery — and thousands of families.

  • Jalen Hurts, Eagles warm up late’to ice Bears after slow start; Dallas Goedert kept on IR

    Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Chicago Bears.

  • Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

    (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country's borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home. Speaking ahead of Tuesday's Security Services Day - widely celebrated in Russia - Putin said the "emergence of new threats" increases the need for greater intelligence activity. "Work must be intensified through the border services and the Federal Security Service (FSB)," Putin said.

  • Revived Footage Shows Classic On The Streets Of New York In The '30s

    This old video has been restored to far better than original form to showcase exactly what automotive fans were driving in the 1930s.

  • Tom Cruise Thanks 'Top Gun: Maverick' Fans While Skydiving For 'Mission: Impossible'

    The actor also shared behind-the-scenes footage of another stunt — which he called "the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted."

  • Dozens of aftershocks pummel Northern California coast following 6.4 quake

    Some of the aftershocks have been sizable, with the largest measuring 4.8 magnitude.

  • EU cuts gas consumption by 20% over past four months

    EU countries have cut the amount of natural gas they consume by 20 percent over the past four months as they adapt to an energy crunch, the bloc's statistics agency said Tuesday.

  • Donald Trump Is Feeling the Heat From Jan. 6 Select Committee's Possible Criminal Charges Recommendation

    It feels like the walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump when it comes to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. House Democrats are currently pursuing the 14th amendment, which would restrict him from running for office ever again, and now, the Jan. 6 select committee is reportedly gearing up to vote on Monday […]

  • Ecuador volcano releases ash cloud affecting parts of capital

    The Ecuadorean Geophysical Institute on Tuesday detected a column of gases and ashes rising from the crater of the Cotopaxi volcano, as part of its ongoing eruptive activity, affecting several areas of capital city Quito with volcanic ash. The Cotopaxi volcano, a 5,897-meter-high (19,347-foot-high), snow-capped mountain located in the city of Latacunga, south of Quito, resumed its eruptive activity in late October at a low-intensity level, with volcanic gas emissions and ash clouds. The volcano's last eruptive activity took place between August and December 2015.

  • Man wanted for shooting teenager near Chinatown in Chicago

    Police are searching for a man who shot a 16-year-old boy on the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red Line near Chinatown in Chicago. The unidentified boy was reportedly shot in the ear and eye at around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday while on a train near Cermak-Chinatown Station. Although the 16-year-old heard several shots fired, he could not give further details on the shooting, according to police.

  • North Korea says latest launches tested 1st spy satellite

    North Korea said Monday it fired a test satellite in an important final-stage test for the development of its first spy satellite, a key military capability coveted by its leader Kim Jong Un along with other high-tech weapons systems. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also released low-resolution, black-and-white photos showing a space view of the South Korean capital and Incheon, a city just west of Seoul, in an apparent attempt to show the North is pushing to acquire a surveillance tool to monitor its rival. The rocket carrying the test satellite was launched Sunday to assess the satellite’s photography and data transmission systems, KCNA said.

  • Mike Brown says Kings have no ‘presence defensively’ in ugly loss to Charlotte Hornets

    The Sacramento Kings’ defense hurt them in Monday’s surprising loss to the Charlotte Hornets, especially around the basket.

  • Navy finds no link in series of suicides by carrier crew

    Three suicides by sailors assigned to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, which set off alarms about conditions on and around the ship, were not connected, but the poor quality of life onboard was a “contributing factor” in one of the deaths, according to a Navy report released Monday. The suicides, which happened while the USS George Washington was docked at the shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, between April 9-15, triggered questions about whether the sailors knew each other or if something similar, associated with their jobs or the ship, had caused them. “Based on my review, I conclude these three suicides were independent events and that there was no direct correlation between these three deaths,” said Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command.

  • Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold

    Union Pacific says it will stop imposing temporary limits on certain businesses' shipments while it reviews the policy that federal regulators and shippers criticized at a hearing last week. Union Pacific has put more than 1,000 of these embargoes in place this year — significantly more than all the other major freight railroads combined — as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the railroad. CEO Lance Fritz said a brief letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board Friday that UP will put all new embargoes on hold.

  • Why do people keep saying ‘me as a baby’ on TikTok?

    The "me as a baby" meme is the wholesome chaos missing from your life right now.

  • Brittney Griner breaks her silence

    WNBA star Brittney Griner posted an emotional statement after being freed from prison in Russian and reuniting with her wife.

  • Hawaiian Airlines passenger says her mom 'flew up and hit the ceiling' when the plane encountered 'severe turbulence' that left 36 people injured

    A Hawaiian Airlines executive said the plane hit a "rare" air pocket that caused the turbulence, which left passengers bleeding and one unconscious.