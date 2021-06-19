Boris to get custom tricycle for Wilfred to match his bike from Biden

Boris was gifted a bike by Biden

Like father, like son: blonde locks bobbing in the wind together, Boris Johnson and his toddler Wilfred could soon be trundling along side-by-side on matching bikes and tricycles.

The Prime Minister was so impressed by a handmade custom bicycle gifted to him by US President Joe Biden that a replica for his one-year-old could now be in the works.

Mr Johnson received a red white and blue ‘US-UK Friendship Bike’ at the G7 summit in Cornwall and the Sunday Telegraph can reveal that within hours, a request was passed on to the US State Department for a unique matching tricycle for his son.



The lightweight tourer, fitted with a leather seat and electric gear mechanism was built in just eight days by the team at Bilenky Cycle Works in Philadelphia, who downed tools on other projects because “when your country calls, you answer”.



The State Department paid $1,500 for the bike and flag-adorned helmet, though the man-hours and cost of the parts were estimated to be worth around $10,000.



“It was an honour to work on the project,” said Stephen Bilenky, the bearded psychedelic rock musician turned bikemaker, who learned his craft in Birmingham 35 years ago, before moving back to America.

Biden and Boris held talks during the president's visit earlier this month





The request from the State Department's Gift Office was shrouded in mystery when it arrived at the end of May.



They needed a custom US-made bicycle for an unnamed foreign dignitary, to be delivered by June 5.



“Only later in the conversation did they tell me that it needed to be red, white and blue and for a male who is 5’8”,” said Mr Bilenky.



“We knew the president was going to the G7 summit, so it could have been Britain or France, but he was also meeting Putin, so my mother was convinced it was for him.



“It was only when they sent colour swatches and a mock-up design with a UK flag and a copy of his signature that I knew for sure it was for Boris Johnson.”



The bike was packed up, sent to Washington and flown on Air Force One over to the UK.

The American and British flags adorn the bicycle





“There didn’t seem to be a formal handing over ceremony, but I got a phone call from the State Department saying it had been really well received. Then they asked if I could make a matching bike, but this time for a child,” explained Mr Bilenky.



“She said that it would be for Boris’s son, who is currently only one, but it would be for him to grow into."



While the details haven’t been finalised, and a price hasn’t been agreed, Mr Bilenky says he would be happy to work on the build and facilitate some father-son bonding time for the British Prime Minister.



“This would be an even more specialist project, definitely a one-off, but she said we would have more time, so I think we’ll probably wind up doing it.”



The plans have support from Wilfred’s grandfather, Stanley Johnson, who told the Sunday Telegraph: “I think it’s brilliant. I love the idea behind the bike he (Boris) was given and I love the idea of a tricycle.”



Other people appear to love the design too, and Mr Bilenky has received more than a dozen “serious enquiries” from prospective buyers who “want a bike like Boris”.



Joe Biden and Boris Johnson's signatures are on the original bike



The company is planning on building a limited run of 50 replicas, based on their classic '80s “Clubsman” sport/touring model, priced from $5,500.



Given that the Prime Minister’s bike was a gift, it will have to be declared as such, but the ministerial code of conduct means that he will have to fork out more than £1,000 to keep hold of his new wheels.



It says: “Gifts of small value, currently this is set at £140, may be retained by the recipient.



“Gifts of a higher value should be handed over to the department for disposal unless the recipient wishes to purchase the gift abated by £140.”



A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Government will publish details of Ministerial gifts in its quarterly transparency returns in the usual way.”