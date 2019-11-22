Boris Johnson Has 22% Chance of Losing Seat, Bookmaker Says

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has about a one in five chance of losing his seat in Parliament in the Dec. 12 general election, odds from betting firm Ladbrokes signaled.

Johnson had a majority of about 5,000 votes in his West London district in the 2017 election, and his seat is now being targeted by the Labour Party. Although the Conservatives are on track to win an overall majority, gambling firms say, other high profile lawmakers remain at risk.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has a 18% chance of losing his seat, Ladbrokes said.

Analysts and traders study bookmakers’ odds to help predict the outcome of market-moving events, though their reliability was dealt a blow in the 2016 referendum on the U.K.’s membership of the European Union.

