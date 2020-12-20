Boris Johnson accused of waiting until parliamentary recess before announcing Tier 4 to avoid scrutiny

Tony Diver
Tory backbenchers said Downing Street had tried to avoid a parliamentary vote on Tier 4 and the Christmas U-turn - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Boris Johnson has been accused of deliberately sending MPs home for recess so they are unable to vote on the introduction of Tier 4 and the cancellation of the Christmas holiday.

Furious Tory backbenchers demanded the recall of Parliament as it emerged MPs would not get a vote on the Government’s Christmas U-turn.

Several MPs suggested Downing Street may have intentionally waited until Parliament had been sent home for the winter break, which began on Thursday, before announcing the cancellation of the Christmas easing period and tougher measures in London and the South East.

Sir Charles Walker, the vice-chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs, said ministers “knew on Thursday, possibly even Wednesday, that they were going to pull the plug on Christmas, but they waited till Parliament had gone”.

“That on top of everything else is a resigning matter,” he said.

William Wragg, the Conservative MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester, said any deliberate attempt to stifle Parliament would be “horrendous”.

“You can't prove that it was deliberate, but it strikes me as odd that these things were known about much earlier in the week and they were making plans,” he said.

"Why wasn't provision made for Parliament to continue to sit? I would be extremely disappointed if it was such a move.“

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said the rules announced on Wednesday had been “completely trashed” in just three days.

"If the Government is suddenly panicking and breaking down and shutting down everywhere, why was the Prime Minister allowed to go out and say what he said on Wednesday, if apparently it was this bad?” he said.

Sir Iain said it was the fault of advisers, not the Prime Minister himself, that Mr Johnson had been forced into a U-turn, describing the Sage committee of scientific advisors as “not fit for purpose”.

A third Conservative backbencher told The Telegraph he believed advisers, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove were behind the move.

“It certainly seems like they waited until Parliament was in recess,” the MP said.

“It leaves open the question of who did that. Was this the experts doing this and not telling the Prime Minister in time, or ministers?

“This is extremely unhelpful to Boris, so I don’t think it is conceivably him doing this. I think he was faced with a sort of fait accompli of advisers and ministers: Hancock and Gove.”

The criticism of the Prime Minister’s timing came amid a shower of calls for Parliament to return to vote on the announcement before Christmas - although most believe an early recall is unlikely.

On Sunday, the leaders of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of Tory backbenchers called for an evidence-based approach to future lockdowns and the return of Parliament for a debate on the Tier 4 measures.

In a statement, Mark Harper and Steve Baker said: “We cannot expect our citizens to tolerate living under a system of laws that changes so frequently, which avoids the usual democratic checks and balances and which is riddled with so much complexity and uncertainty.

“Any change to the laws on Christmas must be debated and approved by the House of Commons in advance, using a Recall if necessary. Parliament must not be bypassed.”

The CRG called for a “clear exit strategy” from Tier 4 measures, allowing families and businesses to prepare for the end of restrictions.

But Mr Hancock suggested Tier 4 measures would remain in affected areas until the rollout of the vaccine is complete.

"It is an enormous challenge, until we can get the vaccine rolled out to protect people. This is what we face over the next couple of months,” he said.

A No 10 spokesperson denied that Mr Johnson had sent MPs home to prevent them voting on the new restrictions, saying:  “The Prime Minister was informed of the high transmission rate of the new variant of the virus and its rapid spread in the South-East on Friday afternoon. We had to take rapid action to contain the disease and slow the spread.”

