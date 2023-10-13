Boris Johnson admits he is "still a Russophile"

Boris Johnson , former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has admitted that he still admires Russian culture despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Johnson in an interview with journalists during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am still a Russophile. I am still fascinated by the language, culture and Russian civilisation. Only a fool would not admire it."

At the same time, he said that he was "very sad about what is happening now", "I think it would be absurd to pretend that the Russian people do not support this war, and this is a tragedy," the politician said.

When asked what the future of Russia would look like, Johnson said that "it matters what the future of Ukraine will be".

"This is a country that has been attacked. And it is the Ukrainians who need our support. Ukraine must be free, and Ukraine must be independent. Ukraine must choose its destiny," the former UK Prime Minister said.

Background:

Last year, Johnson condemned Russian troops for trying to destroy Ukrainian culture in the territory they had seized.

When he was the UK’s Foreign Secretary, Johnson declared that he was a "convinced Russophile" and was really interested in improving relations with Russia. He emphasised that he was the first UK Foreign Secretary to be named Boris.

